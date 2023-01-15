HBO's Woke Flop of a Show Is So Bad That It's Spawning Conspiracy Theories About It's True Intent

HBO’s “Watchmen” show is based on the comic book of the same name. In that comic book, one of the plots involves a villain staging an alien invasion that is meant to be so catastrophic, terrifying and deadly that it would unite all the various peoples of a deeply fractured world.

It appears that a different HBO project could be utilizing a similar philosophy, though perhaps inadvertently.

HBO Max’s “Velma,” an adult cartoon re-imagining of the beloved “Scooby-Doo” franchise, has garnered such widespread disdain and vitriolic reviews that some are thinking the lambasted project is a “psyop” in its own right, which is somehow unifying the left and right in disgust of the cartoon project.

Forbes, in an article titled, “‘Velma’ Is So Bad It’s Spawned Psyop Conspiracy Theories,” saw fit to stress that the adult show was, indeed, “very, very bad.”

“Velma is so bad in fact, that it’s spawning conspiracy theories that creator Mindy Kaling made what is essentially a parody of what the right wing thinks left wing comedy is like,” Forbes contributor Paul Tassi wrote. “As in, a show that not just recast most roles with new races, but also features loads and loads of ‘white guys, amiright?’ jokes.”

Tassi then broke down the very meta way in which “Velma” is actually a vehicle to help conservatives.

“The idea is that Kaling is a secretly conservative force in media trying to make the left look bad by making a cringey adult cartoon full of ‘this rich white guy has a small d***’ jokes that the right can point at as everything wrong with race-recasted, social justice-influenced media.”

Tassi went on to admit that it’s impossible to know what actually resides in Kaling’s heart, ideologically at least, but also noted that if it “wasn’t the intent of the show” to skewer woke politics in entertainment, “it sure feels like it in practice.”

And before you go thinking Tassi is some quasi-conservative desperately reaching to connect conservatism to the mainstream, he then went on to defend woke Disney dreck like “She-Hulk.”

So that should really tell you something. If someone who is willing to lap up Disney content like a thirsty dog thinks “Velma” is bad, it truly must be “very, very bad.”

Tassi even went so far as to laud HBO Max’s other adult cartoon, the Batman-spinoff “Harley Quinn” series, for its recent portrayal of a storyline involving the Joker running for mayor as a socialist. So it’s clear that this Forbes contributor, at the very least, appreciates and understands a good progressive joke.

But “Velma”?

“I don’t know what Velma is doing,” Tassi wrote. “I’m not sure I subscribe to this ‘Mindy Kaling made a dogwhistle series for right wing trolls’ theory, as the Occam’s Razor explanation is that the show is just … bad. The jokes are … bad. That’s really it.

“I may continue watching out of morbid fascination, but man, this is truly one of the most bizarre things I’ve ever seen.”

So, is “Velma” a conservative Trojan horse, meant to pick apart far-left narratives from within?

Or is it the manifestation of every horrible, far-left trope in a ditzy adult cartoon wrapping?

Unlike the “Scooby-Doo” cartoons of yore, there will likely never be a clean revelation where the true intent of “Velma” is unmasked.

But for now, it may be one of the rare pieces of mainstream entertainment where the left and right can come together in harmony and agreement. That’s one twist nobody saw coming.

