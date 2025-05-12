The streets of Bay Village, Ohio, looked a little different last week.

House after house was adorned with lacrosse sticks, soccer balls, or whatever other form of tribute families could create in memory of Dylan Veselic, 16, a Bay Village High School sophomore who died Thursday after an injury suffered during a Tuesday lacrosse game, according to Fox News.

Although Veselic wore a helmet, an opponent’s shot caught him in the back of the head below the helmet. He underwent surgery on Wednesday but died the next day.

“We are deeply touched by the overwhelming support and kindness shown by our community and beyond. We ask that you continue to keep us in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” the family said in a statement.

Some of our amazing community members are doing a #SticksOutForDylan theme, putting lacrosse (and even hockey sticks and soccer balls) out on their front porches. #12 #6 pic.twitter.com/PAKLkzrCxQ — Bay Village Schools (@BaySchoolsOH) May 8, 2025

“Dylan was a great kid. He was a teammate, and that was really important for us to note that he wasn’t about himself, he was really a team player,” Rev. Dan Schlegel of St. Raphael’s in Bay Village said, according to WOIO.

The family attended the church, which on Thursday hosted a service for Veselic and his family.

“Our important part right now is to support and comfort with his family in the days ahead and figure out the way that each of us can honor Dylan in our own lives, so that his memory stays in our hearts and stays in our thoughts forever,” Schlegel said.

Hundreds of people filled the pews and stood along the side of the church to honor Veselic and show support for his family. Read, see more: https://t.co/1kqk4NZ9fo Photos: John Kuntz, https://t.co/a4YA4W2Cro pic.twitter.com/tu8yhPPreL — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) May 9, 2025

“There’s nothing that you can do to erase the hurt or the pain or the suffering. But, remembering him and honoring him by living life as he lived it is the best way that we can continue on his memory.”

During the vigil, Zakary Jester, the youth minister at St. Raphael, said mourners were not alone, according to Cleveland.com.

“Even in this tragedy and time of suffering, God is always with us,” Jester said. “Nothing, not even death can separate us from the love of God.”

Ohio high school lacrosse star Dylan Veselic, 16, dies after suffering injury during game https://t.co/DksK7fkK2M pic.twitter.com/kvSxFnY5J5 — New York Post (@nypost) May 10, 2025

“Dylan was a dedicated student and athlete, and we are heartbroken by this loss,” Bay Village Schools Superintendent Scot Prebles said in a statement, WOIO reported.

A fundraiser for Veselic’s family has raised more than $80,000; its goal was just $500, per Fox.

“Dylan was an amazing student, always wearing a smile on his face while supporting his fellow teammates,” Bay Village Athletic Director Matt Spellman said.

“He was kind, hardworking, and dedicated, consistently showing leadership, empathy, and a positive attitude both on the field and in the classroom.”

