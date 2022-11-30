'We Are Heartbroken': Prominent Celebrity Trainer Dies Unexpectedly at 53

Eric Fleishman, a celebrity fitness trainer and figure, suddenly passed away on Thanksgiving Day. He was 53.

Popularly known as “Eric the Trainer,” Fleishman reportedly died at his home in California. His family confirmed the news with a post on Instagram on Sunday, People reported.

The cause of his death has not been revealed.

“We are heartbroken to share that Eric Phillip Fleishman passed away unexpectedly on the morning of November 24, 2022. His wife Alysia, son, parents, and close friends/family are deeply saddened by this event. Eric touched many lives for the better. He was a beacon of light, hope, and love,” read a statement concerning Fleishman’s death that was posted on his official Instagram account.

According to Fleishman’s website, he was known as the “Hollywood Physique Expert” and trained celebrities like singer Michelle Branch and actors Kirstie Alley, Max Martini, Ethan Suplee and others.

“His methods have been utilized by Hollywood’s top celebrities and UFC fighters … both in front and behind the camera,” his website said.

Fleishman was known not only for his personal training of celebrities but also as a TV personality. He hosted the reality show “Celebrity Sweat” and was involved with the “Muscle & Fitness” magazine and some of their popular online videos, TV Insider reported.

The news of Fleishman’s death was followed by many commemorating him and his impact.

Actor Matt Lanter told People that he was “Crushed. Eric made such an impact on my life and I don’t think he even knew it. I’m just shocked.”

Patrick Schwarzenegger, actor, and son of Arnold Schwarzenegger, also commented, “So sad. Rip Eric. Will miss you,” People reported.

Meanwhile, Fleishman’s family welcomed people to share memories and thoughts about him.

“Eric’s family welcomes the community to join them in celebrating his life by sharing experiences, memories, and tributes to Celebrate.Erics.Life@gmail.com,” the statement posted on Instagram read. “Please send photos, videos, music, and stories as to how Eric impacted your life. Our hope is to assemble these contributions for a Celebration of Life ceremony in the near term. The date and time of this event will be forthcoming shortly.”

“This loss is devastating, and we appreciate your thoughts and prayers,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, Fleishman’s sudden death has caused a stir on social media. Many have commemorated him and also expressed bewilderment at that such a healthy individual so suddenly died.

“We can’t believe Eric is gone. He was an inspiration to so many people. A mentor. A friend. One of the most positive and supportive people in the world. Today we miss you and we mourn. But we also celebrate and remember you. RIP Eric Fleishman aka Eric The Trainer,” Generation Iron tweeted in honor of Fleishman.

We can’t believe Eric is gone. He was an inspiration to so many people. A mentor. A friend. One of the most positive and supportive people in the world. Today we miss you and we mourn. But we also celebrate and remember you. RIP Eric Fleishman aka Eric The Trainer 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/aCNdnXQQ0h — GENERATION IRON (@GenerationIron) November 26, 2022

“Sudden & unexpected … ‘Eric The Trainer dead at 53: Celebrity personal trainer Eric Fleishman passes away unexpectedly on Thanksgiving at his home in California’ You would think that Health Bureaucrats would rush to investigate BUT SILENCE CRIMINAL,” another user tweeted.

Sudden & unexpected … “Eric The Trainer dead at 53: Celebrity personal trainer Eric Fleishman passes away unexpectedly on Thanksgiving at his home in California” You would think that Health Bureaucrats would rush to investigate BUT SILENCE CRIMINALhttps://t.co/P5EuTRFe8b — Craig Kelly (@CKellyUAP) November 29, 2022

Fleishman and his wife had a son, Henry, according to TMZ.

