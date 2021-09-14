Indiana patriots this past weekend welcomed home the body of one of our country’s brave servicemen killed last month in Afghanistan in a display that should remind President Joe Biden what respect looks like.

Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto Sanchez, 22, was among 13 U.S. service members killed last month near the airport in Kabul by a suicide bomber amid Biden’s humiliating and botched Afghanistan exit.

Sanchez’s remains were flown back to the U.S. two weeks ago. Grieving families gathered on Aug. 29 at Dover Air Force Base to meet their fallen loved ones alongside Biden. The event was marred by Biden’s blatant callousness toward the death of our country’s heroes.

But when Sanchez made it back to the heartland on Sunday, he was hailed as the hero he was and is.

The Logansport, Indiana, Pharos-Tribune reported the fallen Marine was welcomed home by a procession of people following a dignified transfer of his remains at nearby Grissom Air Reserve Base.

At approximately 10:24 a.m. today, the aircraft carrying U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto Sanchez’s remains touched down at Grissom Air Reserve Base, beginning a daylong homecoming for the 22-year-old Logansport native. https://t.co/tFLllYRtg4 — Pharos-Tribune (@pharostribune) September 12, 2021

Thousands attended and Sanchez was honored by a flyover. Just look at this tremendous display of honor:

Thousands of residents lined the streets in honor of Cpl. Humberto Sanchez as he is being laid to rest and his body returned home this week for a funeral procession. The 22-year-old Marine was among the 13 U.S. service members killed in Kabul last month. https://t.co/IDmiz8cuyy pic.twitter.com/Vre7KzfK0W — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) September 13, 2021

On Sunday, residents of Logansport, Indiana, watched the funeral procession for Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto Sanchez, one of the 13 U.S. service members killed in the Aug. 26 ISIS-K suicide bombing at the Kabul airport. https://t.co/TORJPNyKAZ pic.twitter.com/gmcc13Ka3I — ABC News (@ABC) September 13, 2021

The remains of a 22-year-old Marine killed in Afghanistan airport explosion were returned home to Logansport, Indiana, on Sunday. Corporal Humberto Sanchez was one of 13 American service members killed in the attack. https://t.co/TNIp9x9Yjz pic.twitter.com/kpOOc4PyJR — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 13, 2021

Welcome home, Marine Corporal Humberto Sanchez. pic.twitter.com/32drol0WmB — Matt Jones (@Berry_Principal) September 12, 2021

Great job by Hoosiers in northern Indiana, who lined the procession route as one of our own fallen heroes, Marine Cpl Humberto Sanchez, was returned home to Logansport. Outstanding turnout with overwhelming patriotism. Humbled and proud. pic.twitter.com/ODT632OAvk — Sgt. Tony Slocum (@ISPPeru) September 12, 2021

Biden and those pulling the strings in Washington could take a page out of the book of the humble people of Indiana, and indeed all of the heartland, which is so commonly referred to as “flyover country” by so-called elites on the coasts.

Do you think Joe Biden should resign? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Perhaps Sanchez’s family might be comforted in their time of grief by what they saw on Sunday. The family and others were disrespected by Biden, not only when he sacrificed their children to terrorists, but when their remains returned home at the end of last month.

Biden was so bored at the initial dignified transfer of remains at Dover Air Force Base that he reportedly couldn’t stop looking at his watch.

Looks like he was being inconvenienced by having to show some respect for these American Heros. https://t.co/omAs3CIqjj — Samuel Williams (@votesamuelwill1) August 29, 2021

More than one parent of a fallen soldier commented on Biden’s behavior at the ceremony. One Gold Star mother wrote on Facebook: “I watched you disrespect us all 5 different times by checking your watch!!! What the f*** was so important that you had to keep looking at your watch????”

Thankfully, Biden doesn’t represent Americans outside of his D.C. inner circle. He doesn’t represent the part of America which still values sacrifice, bravery, humility and patriotism. Other communities also remembered our 13 fallen heroes this past weekend:

After tonight’s win, Eagles honor 13 fallen soldiers pic.twitter.com/BJa5k4UgKJ — The Talon News (@TheTalonNews) September 11, 2021

13 chairs reserved in our north end zone for tonight’s home opener, in honor of America’s 13 fallen heroes. 💜💛🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/e3TdrvjWWv — EHS Wildcat Football (@EurekaFootball) September 10, 2021

During the homecoming parade and the beginning of the football game, our football players held 13 American flags, representing the 13 service members killed in Afghanistan a few weeks ago. These flags are also in honor of the 20th anniversary of September 11, 2001. . #TKALionsTN pic.twitter.com/LoUXUv9xoa — The King’s Academy (@TKASeymour) September 11, 2021

Tomorrow, we honor our 13 service members who lost their lives last month. The 13-yard hashmark will be painted black in their memory. 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸. 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/b1n3cTf4GY — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) September 10, 2021

Leave it to people in the heartland to remind the country’s inept and cold leaders what dignity looks like.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.