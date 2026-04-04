Hegseth's Prayer Service Targeted by 2 Lawsuits over So-Called 'White Christian Power Structures'

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth is a committed Christian, and his convictions have led him to renew the U.S. military’s orientation toward God.

As part of that effort, Hegseth has hosted several optional Christian services in the Pentagon, providing senior defense officials the chance to be exhorted and encouraged by various pastors.

But one secular advocacy group is displeased by the services, claiming they violate the First Amendment.

Americans United for Separation of Church and State filed two lawsuits pertaining to the services at the War Department, as well as the Labor Department.

Lawsuit filed over Hegseth’s Christian nationalism. He’s “abusing the power of their government positions and taxpayer-funded resources to impose their preferred religion on federal workers,” said CEO of Americans United for Separation of Church and Statehttps://t.co/hwI665lsUy — Nancy Levine Stearns (@nancylevine) March 26, 2026

The group claimed that the agencies denied Freedom of Information Act requests about the services.

“AU sought records that document communications with department employees, contractors and other agencies; the cost; the amount of time department employees spent; invited speakers and guests; transcripts or recordings; and any complaints from employees relating to the prayer services,” a news release from the group said.

“The requested documents will help AU determine whether the departments are upholding their obligation to remain neutral about religious matters and respect the religious freedom of federal workers.”

Because neither of the departments purportedly offered a “substantive response within the time frame required by FOIA,” the two lawsuits were filed in the U.S. District Court for Washington, D.C.”

“They argue that the departments unlawfully withheld records they are required to disclose under FOIA,” the release added.

Rachel Laser, the chief executive of Americans United for Separation of Church and State, asserted that “the federal government’s role is to serve the public, not to proselytize.”

Americans United for Separation of Church and State filed has filed lawsuits against the U.S. Department of Defense and the U.S. Department of Labor demanding public records related to monthly prayer meetings hosted by both agencies.https://t.co/3djnC5p56p — Baptist News Global (@baptist_news) March 24, 2026

“Even if these prayer services are presented as voluntary, there is pressure on federal employees to attend in order to appease their bosses – especially since these services occur amidst the Trump administration’s campaign to punish anyone who doesn’t comply with its Christian Nationalist agenda.”

The release indeed linked to another webpage decrying the dangers of “White Christian Nationalism” — saying that so-called “Christian Nationalists” actively deny “equality for people of color, women, LGBTQ+ people, religious minorities, and the nonreligious.”

“This resurgent movement is part of the backlash against the changing demographics in America and the struggle to retain traditional white Christian power structures,” the group claimed.

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