Share
News
U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth looks on during a news briefing at the Pentagon in Washington, DC on March 31, 2026.
U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth looks on during a news briefing at the Pentagon in Washington, DC on March 31, 2026. (Oliver Contreras - AFP / Getty Images)

Hegseth's Prayer Service Targeted by 2 Lawsuits over So-Called 'White Christian Power Structures'

 By Michael Austin  April 4, 2026 at 6:00am
Share

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth is a committed Christian, and his convictions have led him to renew the U.S. military’s orientation toward God.

As part of that effort, Hegseth has hosted several optional Christian services in the Pentagon, providing senior defense officials the chance to be exhorted and encouraged by various pastors.

But one secular advocacy group is displeased by the services, claiming they violate the First Amendment.

Americans United for Separation of Church and State filed two lawsuits pertaining to the services at the War Department, as well as the Labor Department.

The group claimed that the agencies denied Freedom of Information Act requests about the services.

“AU sought records that document communications with department employees, contractors and other agencies; the cost; the amount of time department employees spent; invited speakers and guests; transcripts or recordings; and any complaints from employees relating to the prayer services,” a news release from the group said.

“The requested documents will help AU determine whether the departments are upholding their obligation to remain neutral about religious matters and respect the religious freedom of federal workers.”

Because neither of the departments purportedly offered a “substantive response within the time frame required by FOIA,” the two lawsuits were filed in the U.S. District Court for Washington, D.C.”

“They argue that the departments unlawfully withheld records they are required to disclose under FOIA,” the release added.

Rachel Laser, the chief executive of Americans United for Separation of Church and State, asserted that “the federal government’s role is to serve the public, not to proselytize.”

Related:
CNN Analyst Breaks Down the Numbers for Dems, Reveals Their Own Voters Can't Stand Them

“Even if these prayer services are presented as voluntary, there is pressure on federal employees to attend in order to appease their bosses – especially since these services occur amidst the Trump administration’s campaign to punish anyone who doesn’t comply with its Christian Nationalist agenda.”

The release indeed linked to another webpage decrying the dangers of “White Christian Nationalism” — saying that so-called “Christian Nationalists” actively deny “equality for people of color, women, LGBTQ+ people, religious minorities, and the nonreligious.”

“This resurgent movement is part of the backlash against the changing demographics in America and the struggle to retain traditional white Christian power structures,” the group claimed.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations; guiding the editorial direction of The Western Journal; and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations; guiding the editorial direction of The Western Journal; and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Entertainment News, Christian-Conservatism




Thousands of Christian Families Are Facing Eviction in This Muslim Country
Christians in This Southeast Asian Country Face Worsening Persecution
Ohio School District Folds, Allows Teacher to Observe Extra Religious Holy Days
Muslim Tribesmen Kill Christian Pastor in Nigeria During Village Attack
Breaking: Downed US F-15 Crew Member Rescued After Evading Capture in Iranian Mountains
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation