WATCH: Disgraceful UK Police Chief Apologizes for Letting Student Bleed Out Because He Was Accused of Being a Racist

The stupidity of the United Kingdom’s police is boundless.

A man is dead after his murderer accused him of being racist, with officers letting it all happen right in front of them.

23-year-old Vickrum Singh Digwa was found guilty of murdering 18-year-old Henry Nowak in Southampton, Hampshire, England, after stabbing him to death on Dec. 3, 2025.

According to comments reported by the U.K.’s Daily Echo, Nowak was a student at Southampton University coming home from a night out with friends. Digwa claimed self-defense, saying he was the victim of a racist attack by the deceased.

Upon police’s arrival after being called by Digwa, they proceeded to handcuff the victim as he bled out and died.

The accusation of racism was more important than a fatal stabbing.

Deputy Chief Constable Robert France issued something resembling an apology.

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“I’m sorry that Henry’s life couldn’t be saved that night and I’m sorry that he was handcuffed and arrested in the moments before he lost consciousness.”

“When his killer made that call to police — and he called the police, not the ambulance service — he lied on that call. He lied when police tended the scene. He continued to lie as Henry’s condition deteriorated.”

🟥 W toku procesu wycieka coraz więcej szczegółów. Zabójca, Vickrum Digwa, zadzwonił na policje, a nie na pogotowie i skłamał, że to Henry go zaatakował, był pijany, obraził go rasistowsko i strącił mu turban.

Policja Hampshire przyjechała (trzy policjantki) i natychmiast zakuli… https://t.co/xx1oh7xPZT pic.twitter.com/nRS9l58X3g — Adam Gwiazda (@delestoile) May 28, 2026

France said aid was given, but it was too late.

“Within three minutes of them being with Henry, they had recognized the seriousness of his condition and were starting to give him first aid.”

He called it “absolutely tragic” it took that long.

France also stated that an independent investigation was ongoing, mentioning Nowak’s loved ones who needed answers.

“We absolutely recognise the importance of transparency and of being able to give Henry’s family, his friends, his loved ones and the wider public the answers that they absolutely deserve.”

Nowak’s family has the answer. Someone murdered their son, lied about it, and the police let him die for the lie.

They need accountability. Every officer involved should be fired immediately, including France.

In a separate report from the Daily Echo, X owner Elon Musk said he would be willing to fund a wrongful death lawsuit against police.

How could a nation that has gifted the world with one of the greatest civilizations it has ever seen also reduce themselves to this level of incompetence?

Nowak’s death reveals a problem not confined to Southampton.

The police force will see this country burn as long as they aren’t called racist.

After a gang rape in Epsom, Surrey, police were worried, not about the safety of women falling prey to roving bands of sexual predators, but about the unrest that would follow.

The BBC reported in April on the matter, with Surrey Police stating they “will not tolerate disorder.”

Rest Media said that after the passage of the 2023 Online Safety Act, 12,000 people were arrested last year for “grossly offensive” online content like memes and social media posts.

Law enforcement in that country is a complete joke.

You could not script a worse, more buffoonish group of characters in a Monty Python episode.

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