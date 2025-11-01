Is There a Hidden Meaning Behind the Name of Jack Smith's 'Arctic Frost' Probe? Possible Trump Connection Revealed

When it comes to lambasting Democrats or the left, you’ll often hear the same set of criticisms.

One of the oft-repeated criticisms is that the left has little substance to their political arguments, outside of just opposing all things President Donald Trump.

That criticism is then usually distilled down to a mocking phrase that encapsulates the left’s anti-Trump hysteria: “Orange man bad.”

Turns out that that denigrating phrase could be more accurate than even Trump’s most ardent supporters could’ve guessed.

To wit, one of the bigger political controversies to erupt during Trump’s second term has involved the recently unearthed Arctic Frost probe.

Arctic Frost was, effectively, a pressure campaign from former President Joe Biden’s Justice Department that sought to dig up dirt on Trump and his most prolific allies.

Operation Arctic Frost has come under immense scrutiny since it was exposed, with numerous conservatives rightfully upset that Joe Biden’s administration effectively tried to spy on them.

🚨 #BREAKING: New Arctic Frost documents reveal even further wide ranging investigation by Biden’s DOJ to take down President Trump and his supporters. HIGHLIGHTS: -Arctic Frost investigators utilized FBI field offices from across the country to conduct its investigation.… — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) October 28, 2025

There are still a lot of serious, important questions lingering around Arctic Frost — like just how expansive its scope was — but there are also some less-important questions that are still worth exploring.

Like, what kind of weird name is “Arctic Frost”?

Podcast platform 2Way was recently holding a discussion about the political news headlines of the week when the subject of Arctic Frost inevitably came up.

And while the panelists discussed a number of topics, they also opined about the origin of Arctic Frost’s name.

Take a watch:

Jack Smith’s Operation Arctic Frost was deliberately (and cleverly) named for Donald Trump, according to Guy, an eagle-eyed 2WAY community member. “Arctic Frost is an orange tree variety,” Guy says. “It’s an orange tree. So it was specifically chosen because of the big bad orange… pic.twitter.com/KCNY9iDZ7X — 2WAY (@2waytvapp) October 31, 2025

“Arctic frost is an orange tree variety,” one of the panelists explained. “It’s an orange tree. So it was specifically chosen because of the big, bad orange man.”

To be clear, this is little more than speculation and (fairly educated) theorizing.

“Arctic Frost,” for all we know, could be how former special prosecutor Jack Smith refers to an ex-wife.

But given the left’s obsession with denigrating Trump (“Orange man bad!”) at every turn, is it really that much of a stretch to think that a clandestine government operation would be named after an orange tree variety?

