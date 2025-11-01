Share
News

Is There a Hidden Meaning Behind the Name of Jack Smith's 'Arctic Frost' Probe? Possible Trump Connection Revealed

 By Bryan Chai  November 1, 2025 at 4:00am
Share

When it comes to lambasting Democrats or the left, you’ll often hear the same set of criticisms.

One of the oft-repeated criticisms is that the left has little substance to their political arguments, outside of just opposing all things President Donald Trump.

That criticism is then usually distilled down to a mocking phrase that encapsulates the left’s anti-Trump hysteria: “Orange man bad.”

Turns out that that denigrating phrase could be more accurate than even Trump’s most ardent supporters could’ve guessed.

To wit, one of the bigger political controversies to erupt during Trump’s second term has involved the recently unearthed Arctic Frost probe.

Arctic Frost was, effectively, a pressure campaign from former President Joe Biden’s Justice Department that sought to dig up dirt on Trump and his most prolific allies.

Operation Arctic Frost has come under immense scrutiny since it was exposed, with numerous conservatives rightfully upset that Joe Biden’s administration effectively tried to spy on them.

Do you believe this explanation of where the Arctic Frost investigation got its name?

There are still a lot of serious, important questions lingering around Arctic Frost — like just how expansive its scope was — but there are also some less-important questions that are still worth exploring.

Like, what kind of weird name is “Arctic Frost”?

Podcast platform 2Way was recently holding a discussion about the political news headlines of the week when the subject of Arctic Frost inevitably came up.

And while the panelists discussed a number of topics, they also opined about the origin of Arctic Frost’s name.

Take a watch:

Related:
Trump Delivers Crushing Blow to All 'Biden Era' US Attorneys: 'We Must Clean House Immediately'

“Arctic frost is an orange tree variety,” one of the panelists explained. “It’s an orange tree. So it was specifically chosen because of the big, bad orange man.”

To be clear, this is little more than speculation and (fairly educated) theorizing.

“Arctic Frost,” for all we know, could be how former special prosecutor Jack Smith refers to an ex-wife.

But given the left’s obsession with denigrating Trump (“Orange man bad!”) at every turn, is it really that much of a stretch to think that a clandestine government operation would be named after an orange tree variety?

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




Is There a Hidden Meaning Behind the Name of Jack Smith's 'Arctic Frost' Probe? Possible Trump Connection Revealed
Watch: ESPN's Stephen A. Smith Turns Routine NFL Firing into a Racial Grievance
'He Did it Again!': Trump Recreates One of the Most Iconic Moments of His First Term at Halloween Event
Time to Switch Cell Carriers? Report Sheds Light On Who Did -- And Didn't -- Comply with Arctic Frost
Scott Bessent Destroys Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar: 'You Are Failures'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation