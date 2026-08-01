28-Year-Old Pro Surfer Missing for Days, Presumed Dead

Tragedy has struck the world of wave riding.

According to multiple reports, 28-year-old professional surfer Arran Strong has been missing for days at sea, and is presumed dead.

The search for Strong has since been called off, per BBC Sport.

The Autoridade Maritima Nacional confirmed to the British outlet that the search was officially called off on Thursday.

Strong lived in Portugal and was a prolific representative for Great Britain. He competed in each of the two previous World Surfing Games and finished as the highest-ranked British athlete at both events.

He also competed in the World Surf League for a decade.

Fox News reported that Strong was a mile off the coast of Portugal with his coach, Jose Maria Pyrrait, on Monday, when the two stopped to rehydrate and take some photos of the views.

In a social media post, Pyrrait confirmed that the two had stopped briefly, before Strong went on ahead.

“In short: we stopped off Arrifana to drink water and take some pictures. We were there for a few minutes talking, when we started again,” Pyrrait posted to Instagram. “I let him go ahead. Since my pace is faster. I always do that.”

Pyrrait added, “This time it was no different, but when I stopped to wait, I saw your board drifting about 100 meters away. I paddled as fast as I could to get there, diving repeatedly looking for it, but we were in a really deep area and visibility was very short.”

Strong’s coach was devastated, acknowledging that the 28-year-old had been like a “son” to him.

But it wasn’t just Pyrrait who was mourning. Much of the surfing world offered condolences for a talented pro taken too soon.

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Arran Strong, ambassador for @Lovexair and much-loved son of @belivedomore, a valued contributor to the respiratory and Alpha-1 communities and ELF. Our heartfelt condolences to Shane, Arran’s family, friends and the Lovexair community. 💙 https://t.co/nm9Zqig6Rw — European Lung Foundation (@EuropeanLung) July 30, 2026

Tributes have been paid to GB surfer Arran Strong after a search for the missing Briton off the Portuguese coast was called offhttps://t.co/4hbL5QWCDr — Sky News (@SkyNews) July 30, 2026

One of the more heartfelt tributes to Strong, however, came from GB Surfing, the primary governing body for competitive surfing and elite talent in the United Kingdom.

GB Surfing took to Instagram to post: “Beyond his performances in the water, Arran was a fantastic teammate, respected competitor and a kind, generous presence whose passion for surfing left a lasting impression on everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.”

“His passing is a devastating loss to our sport and the wider surfing community, and he will be greatly missed.”

“Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with Arran’s family, friends, teammates and all those whose lives he touched.”

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.