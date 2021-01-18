The sound of social distancing is highly unpleasant to workers in a factory where the owner is trying to enforce social distancing rules.

Employees at the French manufacturing facility of Essity, a Swedish company that makes hygiene and health products, have been told to wear a device worn around the neck that emits a high decibel sound if employees are too close to each other, according to Breitbart.

The French Democratic Confederation of Labour, which is the largest union representing workers at the plant, likened the device to a dog collar, saying it is “a system comparable to that which deters dogs from barking.”

The union told the French-language newspaper “Le Monde,” that the necklaces emit a sound of 85 decibels when “social distancing is no longer respected.”

“The idea is to discipline employees and call them to order,” said union representative Christine Duguet, who called the devices “an attack on individual freedoms.”

“Since the start of the pandemic, we have scrupulously respected distancing and wearing masks. We wear them all day, we are responsible people!” she said.

Essity said the devices “strengthen employee safety.”

The company said the devices are only being tested in France, as they are in the Netherlands, but are already used in Britain.

The company insisted it is not keeping track of workers using the devices.

Duguet called that claim “complete nonsense,” according to The Guardian.

“As far as I’m concerned the raison d’être of these alarms is to keep an eye on the staff. Otherwise, how does it help knowing two workers crossed paths at less than two meters for x number of minutes?” she said.

Lifesite news reported that the company may bend to the opposition its devices have caused.

It quoted Mark Specque, communications director of Essity for Southern Europe, as saying the company will only have the necklace vibrate instead of emitting the usual 85-decibel beep.

Specque also pushed back on the dog collar comparison.

“It will be possible to carry the device in a pocket or attached to your belt, instead of around your neck,” he said.

