High School Repaints Locker Room After Atheist Group Complains About Bible Verse

By Jack Davis
Published March 7, 2020 at 12:14am
A Kentucky school district has scrubbed religious messages after coming under attack by an anti-religion group.

Letcher County Public Schools in Whitesburg, Kentucky, took action after receiving a complaint from the Freedom From Religion Foundation.

The group said that a local resident complained about the messages.

In a statement on its website, the group declared victory in the matter.

“We applaud the district for taking action to remedy this violation,” Annie Laurie Gaylor, FFRF co-president, said.

“Students in our public schools are free to practice any religion they choose — or none at all.”

Prior to the school’s actions, the Letcher County Central High School locker room wall carried a slogan that read, “But the Lord is with me like a Mighty Warrior,” citing Jeremiah 20:11. But in February, school officials removed it.

Should these anti-religion groups leave schools alone?

The district’s Fleming Neon Middle School formerly had a bulletin board with the message, “Jesus is my savior You can’t scare me!” That was also removed.

The school also took down a prayer that was on the Facebook page of the Martha Jane Potter Elementary School.

“Dear God, Thank you for the gift of education in every form. As our children prepare to start a new year may confidence be their foundation, may grace be their guide and may hope be their compass toward a bright future,” the prayer read, according to Fox News.

“I pray they would have eyes to see the needs of those around them and a heart to love well. May they face each day with positivity knowing that no matter what comes their way, they do not have to face it alone. Amen.”

Some on Twitter were angered that the messages were removed and the atheist group won.

The school acknowledged to the anti-religion organization that all of the messages were removed.

“The bulletin board has been replaced, the Facebook post has been removed, and the locker room has been repainted,” Superintendent Denise Yonts wrote in a terse letter to the group.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
