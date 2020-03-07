High School Repaints Locker Room After Atheist Group Complains About Bible Verse

A Kentucky school district has scrubbed religious messages after coming under attack by an anti-religion group.

Letcher County Public Schools in Whitesburg, Kentucky, took action after receiving a complaint from the Freedom From Religion Foundation.

The group said that a local resident complained about the messages.

In a statement on its website, the group declared victory in the matter.

“We applaud the district for taking action to remedy this violation,” Annie Laurie Gaylor, FFRF co-president, said.

“Students in our public schools are free to practice any religion they choose — or none at all.”

Prior to the school’s actions, the Letcher County Central High School locker room wall carried a slogan that read, “But the Lord is with me like a Mighty Warrior,” citing Jeremiah 20:11. But in February, school officials removed it.

VICTORY! Numerous religious displays have been removed from Letcher County Public Schools property after the school district received letters of complaint from FFRF. https://t.co/JE3uro1BRg pic.twitter.com/hp8O0exLv8 — FFRF (@FFRF) March 2, 2020

The district’s Fleming Neon Middle School formerly had a bulletin board with the message, “Jesus is my savior You can’t scare me!” That was also removed.

The school also took down a prayer that was on the Facebook page of the Martha Jane Potter Elementary School.

“Dear God, Thank you for the gift of education in every form. As our children prepare to start a new year may confidence be their foundation, may grace be their guide and may hope be their compass toward a bright future,” the prayer read, according to Fox News.

“I pray they would have eyes to see the needs of those around them and a heart to love well. May they face each day with positivity knowing that no matter what comes their way, they do not have to face it alone. Amen.”

Some on Twitter were angered that the messages were removed and the atheist group won.

Capitulation again to the fascistic Freedom From Religion group. When are people going to stand up to these anti-constitutional leftists? Kentucky high school scrubs locker room Bible verse after atheist group complainshttps://t.co/yhVsWiTPkt — Cicero (@mthjwbgs) March 4, 2020

So a few atheist complain? Way to cave Kentucky high school. Disgusting!! — CJ 4Trump (@CJ4Trump) March 4, 2020

Kentucky high school scrubs locker room Bible verse after atheist group complains https://t.co/uEexEzOz0u #FoxNews Let’s see if the “Freedom from religion foundation” cowards do the same when muslim groups start writing their verses on public buildings. — John Lee (@JohnLee73711350) March 4, 2020

The school acknowledged to the anti-religion organization that all of the messages were removed.

“The bulletin board has been replaced, the Facebook post has been removed, and the locker room has been repainted,” Superintendent Denise Yonts wrote in a terse letter to the group.

