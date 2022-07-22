Share
News

'Highly Intoxicated' Florida Woman Arrested After Pitchfork Attack, Says 'God Was in Control'

 By Jack Davis  July 22, 2022 at 7:43am
Share

A Florida woman was jailed Tuesday after an incident that involved a whip, a pitchfork and teddy bears.

And a minivan was stabbed.

The story began when the Florida Highway Patrol was summoned to a Publix grocery store in Minneola, Florida, on Tuesday at about 2 p.m., according to the New York Post.

The store manager said a woman was trying to sell teddy bears behind the store.

But that wasn’t all. The woman, state troopers were told, had stabbed a minivan with a pitchfork and was walking around with a black whip.

Trending:
'Highly Intoxicated' Florida Woman Arrested After Pitchfork Attack, Says 'God Was in Control'

The owner of the minivan did not press charges and said he would pay for the damages himself, but police still wanted to speak with the woman, Lisa Slone, 56.

When a trooper told her to drop the pitchfork, she did not obey and walked away but was taken into custody by force, according to the Post.

Is our mental health system horribly under-funded?

After Slone was put in the back seat of a police car, she allegedly unbuckled her seat belt and began to kick at the rear window.

That effort resulted in her feet being placed in a device called a hobble.

Because she had cuts and bruises all over, troopers wanted to know what had taken place.

The response, according to the police report, was that “she felt no pain anymore and that God was in control,” the Post reported.

Slone “appeared to be highly intoxicated on some sort of stimulant drug but did not have any odor of alcoholic beverage,” according to the police report.

Related:
Man Drives Truck Into Family, Kills Father Then Opens Fire with Shotgun - Ends Up Dead When Ammo Runs Out

Slone was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, which is a third-degree felony.

As of Thursday, she was still in Lake County Jail with bond posted at $2,000.

The Post said Slone has had previous arrests, for petit theft and probation violation.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




'Highly Intoxicated' Florida Woman Arrested After Pitchfork Attack, Says 'God Was in Control'
Suspect in Armed Attack on Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Released Hours After Incident Despite Felony Charge
Security Guard Facing 0 Charges in Self-Defense Shooting After Watching Coworker Die in Front of Him
Destructive Pest Devastates Growers in PA, Infestations Now Confirmed in 12 States
Insane Dashcam Footage: Cops Chase SUV Plowing Recklessly Through Traffic, But No One Expected This Shocking Ending
See more...

Conversation