Share
News

Councilwoman Punched Cop in Head, Screamed at Officers as They Investigated Stabbing in Her Home: Police

 By Jack Davis  July 18, 2022 at 5:05pm
Share

A local government official in a Pittsburgh suburb is facing an assault charge after police say she attacked an officer who responded to a complaint at her home.

Bellevue Borough councilwoman Sabreena Miller faces charges of aggravated assault and resisting arrest, according to WPXI-TV.

Police went to Miller’s home on Saturday after a 3:47 a.m. report of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, they found John Miller, Sabreena’s husband, with a wound to his right leg that was bleeding onto the floor. John Miller told police he dropped a knife, leading to the cut.

Police took a look around and came upon two knives on the kitchen floor, as well as pools of blood.

Trending:
Governor Confirms Mass Casualty Crash on Highway; Freakish Weather Blamed

An officer encountered Sabreena Miller, who asked why he was there and ordered him to leave.

After explaining the circumstances, the officer said Sabreena Miller began to scream at him and tell him he had no right to be there. He said he smelled alcohol on her breath.

Police also noticed that Sabreena Miller had scratch marks on her neck.

Miller is accused of punching an officer in the back of the head and struggling with him to the point where both officers responding needed to subdue her prior to arresting her, according to court documents.

John Miller told police he and his wife quarreled because she wanted to mix narcotics with the alcohol she had consumed and he “did not what her to mix the two for her safety,” according to CBS.

Police said John Miller denies he was stabbed despite the wound that required hospital treatment at Allegheny General Hospital.

Related:
Video: Fed-up Mom Blasts BLM for Mourning Death of Man Who Shot Up Her Apartment with Kids Inside

Sabreena Miller was sent to Allegheny County Jail.

John Miller also faces assault charges for the scratches found on Sabreena.

Do the police get the respect they deserve?

Kathy Coder, a former council member, said she was “saddened to hear about Sabreena’s behavior and the altercation,” according to WTAE-TV.



“Sabreena is a talented young woman who has been highly engaged in the community and has made many positive contributions to Bellevue. Hopefully, she and John will use this as a learning experience and will seek help, as needed, so these types of issues will not plague them and impede their bright future. Many people believe in them and will always be there to support them,” Coder said.

In running for office, Miller said part of her platform was “applying accountability in a way that avoids blame culture, and instead encourages improvement and collaboration.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Councilwoman Punched Cop in Head, Screamed at Officers as They Investigated Stabbing in Her Home: Police
Runways Begin to Melt at British RAF Base and UK Airport, Forced to Ground All Flights
Oceanside Wedding Guests Can Only Stare at Massive Oncoming Wave, Watch the Moment They Realize Seawall Isn't Going to Stop It
Fauci Announces He Will Be Leaving His Job
NBC Reporter's Video of Saudi Gas Station Shows Just How Little You Pay When Your Country Drills
See more...

Conversation