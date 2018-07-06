Hispanic Unemployment Rate Plunges to Record Low

The unemployment rate for Hispanic Americans dropped to all-time record low in June.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the rate is now 4.6 percent, which is down from 4.9 percent in May.

The previous record low of 4.8 percent was set in 2006 during the George W. Bush administration.

Heather Long, an economics correspondent with The Washington Post, touted the new record low rate.

Good news: Hispanic unemployment is at a record low of 4.6%. (it's the lowest on record since the Labor Department started keeping track of the Hispanic unemployment rate in 1973)#jobs pic.twitter.com/QHXgs3n4AC — Heather Long (@byHeatherLong) July 6, 2018

Fox Business Network’s Charles Payne tweeted that while the Democrats are trying to make immigration a wedge issue for the upcoming midterm elections, Hispanics are prospering under President Trump’s watch.

While democrats work on making immigration a wedge issue Hispanic June employment trends were very impressive:

Labor Force +164,000

Employed +250,000

Unemployment Rate 4.6% from 4.9% — Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) July 6, 2018

CNS News’ Craig Bannister noted that the Hispanic unemployment rate has been 4.8 percent or less six times according the the BLS.

Five of those six times were during the Trump administration.

After reaching a record low in May of 5.9 percent, the unemployment rate among African Americans inched back up to 6.5 percent in June, which may be a reflection of more blacks and U.S. workers in general re-entering the workforce.

The overall unemployment rate among all Americans ticked up slightly in June to 4 percent from May’s 3.8 percent.

Nevertheless, 213,000 thousand jobs were added in June.

The labor force participation rate also edged up 0.2 percent to 62.9 percent, as the number reentering the work force rose by 204,000.

First daughter Ivanka Trump lauded the strong jobs market in a tweet on Friday morning.

Since election day, the American economy has added 3.7 million jobs!

601,000 more Americans entered the labor force.

June #JobsReport beat forecasts and added 213,000 jobs. @POTUS’s Economic Agenda is clearly working + creating opportunities for ALL Americans. 🇺🇸 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 6, 2018

She wrote that since election day, the U.S. economy has added 3.7 million jobs, and over 600,000 Americans have re-entered the labor force.

Trump added that the president’s agenda is “clearly working + creating opportunities for ALL Americans.’

