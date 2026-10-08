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Roseanne Barr, seen in a 2023 photo, is back with a new sitcom.
Roseanne Barr, seen in a 2023 photo, is back with a new sitcom. (Steven Ferdman / Getty Images)

Roseanne Barr Roars Back from Cancellation by Secretly Filming Star-Studded Sitcom

 By Brooklynn Robinson  October 8, 2026 at 2:05pm
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Roseanne Barr has finished an eight-episode family comedy she shot without a network, eight years after Disney fired her from the “Roseanne” revival over a tweet.

The series is called “Meemaw.”

Page Six reported Thursday that production wrapped in Austin, Texas, after a quiet start in November 2025. Barr raised the money from private investors and shot it as a union production. No premiere date or buyer has been announced as of yet.

 


Randy Quaid plays her husband, Drea de Matteo plays her daughter, Omar Gooding, Doug Jones, and tween Instagram performer Indy Bugg are also in the cast. Jon Lovitz, Tony Hinchcliffe, and Kim Congdon appear as guests.

Do you think Roseanne Barr's return to TV will be a success?

TV Insider reported the same lineup and added that the plot includes an attempt to “take down a criminal empire” while planning a family party.

Barr plays the head of what she called a “mixed-race family of preppers in Texas,” trying to give her granddaughter “the most fantastic bat mitzvah Texas has ever seen.”

She told Page Six she thought “now would be a great time for people to actually hear from a Jew.”

The 2018 firing is the reason the shoot was independent. ABC and Disney dropped Barr after she posted a tweet on social media platform Twitter — now known as X — comparing Michelle Obama’s aide, Valerie Jarrett, to the offspring of the “Muslim Brotherhood & Planet of the Apes.”

Disney called the post “abhorrent” and “inconsistent” with its values and dumped her from her own show.

Barr apologized to Jarrett, deleted the account, and later said she had not known Jarrett was black.

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Her talent agency, ICM, dropped her as well.

Page Six asked Barr whether Elon Musk — whose companies are based in Austin and who has said he would back people fired over free speech — had invested in the production.

Barr said he never returned her call. “Can I get some assistance over here, man? I got fired for a text that was up for two hours that nobody saw,” she said.

Barr described “Memaw” as a “semi-autobiographical series about a woman who hails from a very liberal East Coast Jewish family ” who finds herself disinherited and “must live the lower-class dream in Texas.”

Barr told Page Six the series is meant for families who do not agree.

She said her TV daughters are “super woke,” and that she wrote jokes for them the way she did on “Roseanne.”


“I make fun of everybody ’cause everybody deserves to be made fun of who’s in power,” she said. “So, I’ve got some great jokes about Republicans that the lefties are gonna love. I’m an equal opportunity destroyer.”

She also said the work had improved with time and that “Meemaw” was “every bit as revolutionary as ‘The Roseanne Show,’ if not more.”

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Brooklynn Robinson
Brooklynn Robinson is a Florida-based journalist originally from Alabama who remains firmly rooted in her Southern conservative values and America First principles. She specializes in investigative reporting and undercover work.

Previously an associate journalist at O’Keefe Media Group, she conducted undercover investigations, wrote articles, and produced digital media. Her career began as a contributor to UncoverDC and General Michael Flynn’s America’s Future. Through her reporting, Brooklynn focuses on exposing corruption and holding those in power accountable. Follow her on X: @RealAnonB




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