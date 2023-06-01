Hit Series 'The Office' Is Being Rebooted, This Time with a Major Twist

The popular sitcom franchise “The Office” will make its appearance on a new continent as Australians will soon find themselves with their country’s own version of the show.

But this iteration of the comedy, unlike those in the U.K. and in the U.S., will feature a female boss.

According to Variety, the Aussie version of the show will star actress Felicity Ward as an office boss named Hannah Howard.

Howard will run an office that is virtual for a packaging company called Flinley Craddick.

The character, who will presumably be incompetent, will manage a remote team of workers, thanks to the COVID pandemic.

The first version of “The Office” was launched in 2001 in the U.K. by actor and comedian Ricky Gervais.

Gervais played the character of David Brent.

Four years later, the American version of the show debuted on NBC and started Steve Carell as the likable human resources nightmare boss Michael Scott.

The show was such a hit with fans that it ran until 2013.

American audiences fell in love with the characters of the show, including Scott, Dwight Schrute and Creed Bratton, among numerous others.

The inter-office romance between Jim Halpert (John Krasinski) and Pam Beesly (Jenna Fischer) also reeled in viewers and kept them watching for years.

It is not clear how Australia’s virtual version of the show will accomplish any such chemistry between coworkers or if producers intend to.

Gervais is an executive producer on the new show and told Variety he is excited to see its premiere.

“I’m very excited about Australia remaking my little show from the turn of the century,” Gervais said.

He added, “Office politics have changed a bit in 20 years, so can’t wait to see how they navigate a modern-day David Brent.”

Ward, who will star in the show, was born in New South Wales, Australia.

The 42-year-old has starred in a number of shows in the country since 2011.

