Trump-Appointed Federal Judge Assigned to Have the Final Say in Hunter Biden Case

A judge appointed by former President Donald Trump will decide the fate of a plea agreement between Hunter Biden and the Department of Justice.

The son of President Joe Biden agreed to plead guilty to two tax charges in exchange for no prison time.

Hunter Biden did not pay any income taxes in either 2017 or 2018 after earning more than $1.5 million each year, NBC News reported.

The 53-year-old also faces a felony gun charge.

U.S. Attorney David Weiss also addressed the gun charge in a statement.

Weiss said that “from on or about October 12, 2018 through October 23, 2018, Hunter Biden possessed a firearm despite knowing he was an unlawful user of and addicted to a controlled substance.”

The investigation into the firearm will continue, Weiss said.

Hunter Biden has admitted he was addicted to crack cocaine during a time when he bought a handgun, which is a felony.

Politico reported the gun was discarded in a Delaware trash can near a high school and that Secret Service agents approached the man who sold Hunter Biden the gun and asked for paperwork associated with the transaction.

Should Hunter Biden serve prison time? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The agency denied its agents were involved and the way in which the gun was disposed of does not appear to be part of the gun charge.

An attorney for Hunter Biden issued a statement on the agreement with the Department of Justice that was obtained by NBC News.

“Hunter will take responsibility for two instances of misdemeanor failure to file tax payments when due pursuant to a plea agreement,” attorney Chris Clark said.

“A firearm charge, which will be subject to a pretrial diversion agreement and will not be the subject of the plea agreement, will also be filed by the Government,” Clark also said.

The attorney concluded, Hunter Biden “believes it is important to take responsibility” for mistakes he said were “made during a period of turmoil and addiction in his life.”

In regard to the controversial plea agreement on the tax charges, the matter will ultimately be accepted or rejected by Judge Maryellen Noreika of the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware.

Trump nominated her to the court in December 2017.

Noreika was nominated to the United States District Court for the District of Delaware by Trump on Dec. 20, 2017.

The U.S. Senate confirmed her in August 2018.

ABC News reported Noreika ordered the president’s son to appear in court on July 26 when she will decide whether to accept the plea agreement between him and the Department of Justice.

According to ABC News, the judge has donated money to candidates in both major political parties.

Noreika made donations to John McCain, Mitt Romney, Rick Santorum, Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Hillary Clinton.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.