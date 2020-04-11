SECTIONS
Lifestyle News
Print

Hollywood Star Tyler Perry Surprises Elderly Shoppers at 73 Stores by Buying Their Groceries

Tyler Perry speaks onstage during a screening of his film "A Fall from Grace" on Jan. 9, 2020, in Atlanta.Paras Griffin / Getty ImagesTyler Perry speaks onstage during a screening of his film "A Fall from Grace" on Jan. 9, 2020, in Atlanta. (Paras Griffin / Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
Published April 11, 2020 at 8:04am
Print

Hollywood star Tyler Perry made Wednesday a day of memories for shoppers who have been hard-pressed to find hope lately.

Perry, who is no stranger to doing good deeds, picked up the tab for shoppers who participated in the Senior and High-Risk Shopping Hour at 29 Winn-Dixie stores in Louisiana, according to WBTV-TV.

He also did the same for shoppers participating in a similar early shopper hour at 44 Kroger stores in the Atlanta area, according to People.

Perry, who now lives in Georgia, is a Louisiana native.

“Senior and higher-risk Kroger shoppers in metro Atlanta did receive a nice surprise at the register this morning when they learned Tyler Perry had paid their grocery tab in full,” Felix B. Turner, a Kroger corporate affairs manager, told WXIA-TV in Atlanta.

TRENDING: Dr. Fauci Claims It's 'Possible' That Americans Will Carry 'Certificates of Immunity'

“We would like to join our customers in thanking Mr. Perry for his kindness and generosity during this unprecedented pandemic,” Turner said. “It was truly a pleasure to see our customers fill with joy and gratitude as the news spread throughout 44 stores across metro Atlanta.”

Winn-Dixie also praised Perry for his generosity.

“During a time when Louisiana is facing uncertainty, Perry and Winn-Dixie joined forces to provide thousands of elderly and high-risk customers with free groceries in all 29 Louisiana stores this morning,” a Winn-Dixie representative said in a statement, according to WWL-TV in New Orleans.

A shopper reported that upon arrival, he was handed a piece of paper saying “Random act of kindness. Present to cashier before 8 a.m.” Shoppers gave that to the cashier and were told their groceries were free.

Many people went on Twitter to voice their thanks.

RELATED: Mailman Goes Above and Beyond, Helps Customers Stuck at Home Get Essential Items

Perry has gone above and beyond before during the difficult days of the coronavirus pandemic. He recently gave $21,000 in tips to displaced workers at an Atlanta restaurant when he went to pick up a takeout order, according to WSB-TV.

That money amounted to $500 for each of the out-of-work servers at the Houston’s restaurant.

In 2018, Perry paid off all the items on layaway at two Atlanta-area Walmarts, a gesture that cost him more than $400,000, according to USA Today.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Hollywood Star Tyler Perry Surprises Elderly Shoppers at 73 Stores by Buying Their Groceries
NASA Awards Grant Funding Concept To Turn Moon Crater Into Giant Telescope
Report: Here Are the States Where People Are Most in Need of Loans Due to Shutdown
Mailman Goes Above and Beyond, Helps Customers Stuck at Home Get Essential Items
Attorney General Barr Vows To 'Get to the Bottom' of Russia Investigation: 'Something Far More Troubling Here'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×