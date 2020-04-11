Hollywood Star Tyler Perry Surprises Elderly Shoppers at 73 Stores by Buying Their Groceries

Hollywood star Tyler Perry made Wednesday a day of memories for shoppers who have been hard-pressed to find hope lately.

Perry, who is no stranger to doing good deeds, picked up the tab for shoppers who participated in the Senior and High-Risk Shopping Hour at 29 Winn-Dixie stores in Louisiana, according to WBTV-TV.

He also did the same for shoppers participating in a similar early shopper hour at 44 Kroger stores in the Atlanta area, according to People.

Perry, who now lives in Georgia, is a Louisiana native.

“Senior and higher-risk Kroger shoppers in metro Atlanta did receive a nice surprise at the register this morning when they learned Tyler Perry had paid their grocery tab in full,” Felix B. Turner, a Kroger corporate affairs manager, told WXIA-TV in Atlanta.

“We would like to join our customers in thanking Mr. Perry for his kindness and generosity during this unprecedented pandemic,” Turner said. “It was truly a pleasure to see our customers fill with joy and gratitude as the news spread throughout 44 stores across metro Atlanta.”

Winn-Dixie also praised Perry for his generosity.

“During a time when Louisiana is facing uncertainty, Perry and Winn-Dixie joined forces to provide thousands of elderly and high-risk customers with free groceries in all 29 Louisiana stores this morning,” a Winn-Dixie representative said in a statement, according to WWL-TV in New Orleans.

A shopper reported that upon arrival, he was handed a piece of paper saying “Random act of kindness. Present to cashier before 8 a.m.” Shoppers gave that to the cashier and were told their groceries were free.

Many people went on Twitter to voice their thanks.

@tylerperry Thank you,and I also thank Winn Dixie for my groceries this morning. What a wonderful surprise! — Rhonda Newman (@RhondaN64269555) April 8, 2020

CONFIRMED: @tylerperry paid for all groceries during Seniors Hour at 44 Atlanta-area @Kroger stores. Look at these faces — you can see the smiles and tears through the masks! pic.twitter.com/MIm7F5Hssr — Brendan Keefe (@BrendanKeefe) April 8, 2020

The actor, writer and director purchased goods for elderly shoppers at 44 Kroger stores in Atlanta and 29 Winn-Dixie stores in New Orleans. https://t.co/G9NjCueA8t — HuffPost BlackVoices (@blackvoices) April 8, 2020

Perry has gone above and beyond before during the difficult days of the coronavirus pandemic. He recently gave $21,000 in tips to displaced workers at an Atlanta restaurant when he went to pick up a takeout order, according to WSB-TV.

That money amounted to $500 for each of the out-of-work servers at the Houston’s restaurant.

In 2018, Perry paid off all the items on layaway at two Atlanta-area Walmarts, a gesture that cost him more than $400,000, according to USA Today.

