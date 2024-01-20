Hospital Announces It May Deny Care to Patients Making 'Offensive' Statements
One hospital in Massachusetts appears to be discarding its Hippocratic Oath in favor of protecting people’s feelings.
In a video circulating across social media, the Chief Medical officer at the Milford Regional Medical Center in Massachusetts, Dr. Peter Smulowitz, warned that the facility is “committed to providing exceptional health care services to our community with dignity, compassion and respect.
“Everyone should expect a safe, caring and inclusive environment in all our spaces. Our patient and visitor code of conduct helps us meet this goal,” he explained.
“Words or actions that are disrespectful, racist, discriminatory, hostile or harassing are not welcome and will not be tolerated.”
Smulowitz went on to give a long list of potential violations that could lead to a patient being denied care, but added that they will be allowed to “explain [their] point of view” before a decision is made.
“Examples of these include offensive comments about others’ race, ethnicity, accent, religion, gender, sexual orientation or other personal traits; refusal to see a clinician or other staff member based on these personal traits; aggressive or intimidating behavior, physical or verbal threats and assaults; sexual or vulgar words or actions; and disrupting another patient’s care or experience,” he continued.
This is dystopian. @MilfordRegional just announced new policies that can deny you care if you use "unwelcome words" such as micro-aggressions related to race and gender.
They would probably kick you out for misgendering, or saying men can't get pregnant and there are only 2…
— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 17, 2024
“Body language and tone of voice are also important parts of communication,” he continued. “If we believe you have violated our code with unwelcome words or actions, you will be given a chance to explain your point of view.
“We will always carefully consider your response before we make any decisions about future care at Milford Regional.”
The video was widely mocked and denounced online, with Republican Rep. Dr. Greg Murphy accusing the hospital of violating the Hippocratic Oath.
“It is very disheartening to hear a Progressive physician would dishonor his Hippocratic Oath to pay homage to his new DEI faith,” Murphy wrote on the X Platform.
“Of course we want respect for everyone but shame on you [Milford Regional],” he added.
"It is very disheartening to hear a Progressive physician would dishonor his Hippocratic oath to pay homage to his new DEI faith. Of course we want respect for everyone but shame on you @MilfordRegional for putting politics over patient care."
— Congressman Greg Murphy, M.D. (@RepGregMurphy) January 19, 2024
According to its website, the hospital is a full-service hospital with 148 available beds. It reportedly serves a region of over 20 local towns and communities.
