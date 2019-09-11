SECTIONS
House Freedom Caucus Elects Rep. Andy Biggs as New Chairman

Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs speaks at a press conference on June 18, 2019, in Washington, D.C.Tasos Katopodis / Getty ImagesArizona Rep. Andy Biggs speaks at a press conference on June 18, 2019, in Washington, D.C. (Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images)

By Randy DeSoto
Published September 11, 2019 at 8:26am
The House Freedom Caucus announced Tuesday that Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona had been elected the group’s new chairman.

He will replace current outgoing chair Rep. Mark Meadows of North Carolina, who will step down on Oct. 1.

“I’m grateful for the trust of my colleagues in selecting me to serve as the next chairman of the House Freedom Caucus,” Biggs said in a statement. “Freedom Caucus members have shown that they will stand for principle over politics — every time.

“We must fight against increased government spending and for a balanced budget. We must fight for border security and the elimination of all loopholes that incentivize illegal entry into this nation.”

Biggs also promised the group “will stand with President Trump as he keeps his promises to the American people.”

Meadows, who was first elected chair in December 2016 and re-elected to a second term in January, expressed confidence in Biggs’ ability to take up the post.

“I’ve been honored and humbled to serve as chairman of the Freedom Caucus for the last two and a half years, and I can’t think of a better person to pass the torch to than Andy Biggs,” Meadows said in a statement posted to the Freedom Caucus’ Twitter page.

“Rep. Biggs is an outstanding public servant, a strong conservative, and a steady voice with the right experience to build on the tremendous strides our caucus has made since 2015 in fighting for open, limited, and accountable government. He’ll be a phenomenal leader for our group.”

The Freedom Caucus’ signature issue has been controlling government spending. The caucus regularly opposed funding bills supported by former Republican House speakers John Boehner and Paul Ryan because the legislation did not do enough to address the nation’s deficit spending.

Do you support the House Freedom Caucus?

The group’s ability to impact legislation has been curtailed under Democratic leadership in the current Congress because the conservative Republicans’ votes are not needed to pass bills brought to the floor.

However, if Republicans take back control in 2020, the caucus may once again play a decisive role.

According to Ballotpedia, the Freedom Caucus does not have an official membership list but is believed to be about 30 members strong.

Some known caucus members have included Reps. Russ Fulcher of Idaho, Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, Matt Gaetz of Florida, Chip Roy and Louie Gohmert of Texas, David Schweikert and Paul Gosar of Arizona, and Jim Jordan of Ohio.

Jordan, the founding chairman of the Freedom Caucus at its inception in 2015, continues to serve as chairman emeritus.

“Representative Biggs is a leader,” he said in a statement. “He will do a great job as chairman of the Freedom Caucus, fighting for the countless number of Americans who feel this town has forgotten them.”

Biggs is currently in his second term representing Arizona’s 5th congressional district, the Phoenix metropolitan area.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith







