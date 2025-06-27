Share
News
Rep. Chip Roy listens during a House Rules Committee meeting on the One Big Beautiful Bill Act at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on May 21.
Rep. Chip Roy listens during a House Rules Committee meeting on the One Big Beautiful Bill Act at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on May 21. (Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

House Republicans Slam Senate's 'Insulting and Disgusting' Changes to the 'Big Beautiful Bill'

 By Jack Davis  June 27, 2025 at 6:27am
Share

House Republicans are irked at changes being made to the so-called “Big Beautiful Bill” in the Senate.

The bill passed the fractious House by one vote to advance to the Senate, where the whims of members and the rulings of its parliamentarian have changed the bill significantly.

Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough has put her stamp on the bill by saying, some of the items the House tossed in, such as banning illegal aliens from enrolling in Medicaid, are not strictly budget items.

A provision in the House bill allowing residents of high-tax states to claim state and local taxes as federal income tax deductions was watered down by the Senate, according to Axios.

Republican Rep. Nick LaLota of New York called the change “insulting and disgusting.”

“They need to get real in what they present us, or this bill ain’t ever going to happen,” he said.

Because the Senate seeks to pass the bill using what’s called the Byrd Rule, everything in it has to relate to budget consideration. That allows Republicans to pass the bill with a simple majority, rather than the usual 60-vote threshold in the Senate.

As the Senate adapts their work, House Republicans are getting antsy,

Senate Majority Leader John Thune “needs to honor the deal and find the savings and make math work,” Republican Rep. Chip Roy of Texas said.

Will this bill be passed by July 4?

Others said too many revisions would be met with votes against the bill.

“We got that commitment from Thune. We got that commitment from the White House,” Republican Rep. Eric Burlison of Missouri said. “Hopefully … they know that anything that doesn’t really meet that, we mean it when we say, it’s not going to fly in the House.”

Republican Rep. Lloyd Smucker of Pennsylvania said, he was “willing to accept a lot of changes to the bill,” but if the Senate warps the agreed-upon-framework out of shape, “I won’t be voting for it, and I think there’s a lot of others.”

Related:
Capitol Police Arrest Man Accused of Running a Republican Congressman Off the Road and Threatening Him

Others noted that venting and voting can be very different.

“There are concerns with the changes that they have made [in the Senate]. … I don’t think we’re just going to roll-over,” Republican Rep. Troy Nehls of Texas said.

Nehls noted that President Donald Trump, who got the ball rolling on the bill, has a lot to say over what comes next.

“If Trump calls me and says you’ve got to pass the ‘Big Beautiful Bill,’ we’ve got to do it,” he said.

For his part, Thune said the parliamentarian’s ruling was a speed bump to navigate, according to The Hill.

“We have contingency plans, plan B, plan C,” he said Thursday.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




House Republicans Slam Senate's 'Insulting and Disgusting' Changes to the 'Big Beautiful Bill'
Karmelo Anthony Spokesman Cites 'White Supremacy' as Family Begs for More Money
DOJ Targets Blue State's Entire Education System: 'Bound By Federal Laws'
Pete Hegseth Calls Out Fox News Reporter to Her Face: 'You've Been About the Worst'
State Supreme Court's Unanimous Ruling: Democrat Governor Overstepped His Power Trying to Kill GOP Bill
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation