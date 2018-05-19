Huckabee Defends Unborn Lives After Trump Announced New Pro-Life Move

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee made strong comments about abortion and the value of life Thursday night, giving abortion advocates a run for their money.

“These are human beings. They’re babies. They have a heartbeat. They have brain waves. They may be in the womb but they’re humans, and they need to be treated that way,” Huckabee said on a Fox News segment.

“They need to have due process before they’re unceremoniously put to death in the form of abortion.”

Huckabee: "These are human beings. They're babies. They have a heartbeat. They have brainwaves. They may be in the womb but they're humans, & they need to be treated that way. They need to have due process before they're unceremoniously put to death in the form of abortion." pic.twitter.com/6ynnMEvl8D — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 18, 2018

Huckabee’s remarks sit on the heels of an announcement that Title X family planning funds will not go to programs that perform abortion, a Trump administration official said in a Thursday statement.

“(The Department of Health and Human Services) will file with the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) a proposal to update the regulations governing the Title X program to ensure compliance with the program’s statutory prohibition on taxpayer funding of programs where abortion is a method of family planning,” the administration official said.

In a formal statement, March for Life President Jeanne Mancini said:

March for Life applauds HHS Secretary [Alex] Azar and President [Donald] Trump’s entire administration for reinstating Title X regulations that disentangle taxpayer dollars from funding abortion. This money will now be redirected to comprehensive family health and planning centers that don’t perform abortions and understand that abortion is not health care.

Eighty-six pro-life groups signed and sent a letter May 1 urging the Trump administration to reinstate Title X abortion rules.

Title X gives millions of dollars to family planning and abortion groups like Planned Parenthood.

The move would reverse Obama-era legislation that bars states from withholding the funds from Planned Parenthood.

