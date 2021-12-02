Hunter Biden Once Joked About Joe Biden Having Dementia, According to New Book

A new book about Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop includes a story about the younger Biden joking about his father’s diminished mental abilities.

Miranda Devine’s book “Laptop from Hell: Hunter Biden, Big Tech, and the Dirty Secrets the President Tried to Hide” came out on Tuesday, Fox News reported.

According to the book, Hunter Biden joked about his dad having dementia in text messages with his therapist just before the launch of Joe Biden’s presidential campaign in 2019.

As they were discussing Democratic presidential candidates, Hunter’s therapist Keith Ablow said, “Your dad is the answer.”

“Any man who can triumph over dementia is a giant,” Ablow mockingly said. “Think what he could do for our nation’s needed recovery.”

“You’re such an a**hole but that made me laugh out loud,” Hunter responded.

“Perhaps he can help us remember all we intended to be as a people since he can now remember his address,” Ablow went on.

Hunter replied that his dad “doesn’t need to [know] where he lives” because “that’s the only thing the secret service get[s] right at least 75% of the time.”

Since this alleged exchange, Ablow has had his license revoked after an investigation into his practice determined that it was a threat to public “health, safety and welfare,” The New York Times reported.

The series of jokes between Hunter and Ablow about the president’s mental acuity adds to already existing concerns.

In June 2020, during Biden’s campaign, nearly 40 percent of likely voters believed he had dementia, Rasmussen reported. That included 20 percent of Democrats.

Fox News’ Brit Hume publicly questioned Biden’s mental capacity multiple times during his campaign. “I don’t think there’s any doubt Biden’s senile,” he said in September 2020.

Texas Rep. Ronny Jackson, a former White House physician, has also voiced concerns about Biden’s mental state.

“All I know is that he’s got age-related cognitive decline, right? He’s not mentally fit right now. He’s 78 years old and you can see it,” he said last month.

Many have called for Biden to undergo cognitive testing, including former Rep. Greg Ganske. In an August Op-Ed for the Des Moines Register entitled “Joe Biden isn’t the person I knew in Congress,” Ganske noted the change he has seen in Biden.

“It pains me greatly to see a decline in President Biden, and it worries me,” he wrote.

Ganske pointed out that he wasn’t the only one who noticed Biden’s deterioration. Mike McCormick, who worked with Biden in the White House from 2011 to 2017, sounded the alarm in 2020.

“It is a complete difference from what he was in 2017. He’s lost a step and he doesn’t seem to have the same mental acuity as he did four years ago,” McCormick said, according to Fox News. “He doesn’t have the energy, he doesn’t have the pace of his speaking. … He’s a different guy.”

In light of these concerns, jokes from Hunter Biden about his dad’s cognitive decline are a bit more than trivial.

They may just be jokes, but Hunter has done his father no favors by adding to the already widespread doubts about his ability to serve as president.

