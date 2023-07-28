Share
News
Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, arrives at the J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building in Wilmington, Delaware, on Wednesday.
Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, arrives at the J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building in Wilmington, Delaware, on Wednesday. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

Hunter Biden Could Still Get Saved by DOJ, Even Without Immunity

 By Katelynn Richardson  July 28, 2023 at 7:47am
Share

Hunter Biden’s plea agreement would still be a sweetheart deal even without the promise of broad immunity from future charges, according to legal experts’ public statements and comments to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Hunter Biden’s deal with the Department of Justice, which would have had President Joe Biden’s son plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges and enter a diversion agreement allowing him to avoid jail time for a felony gun charge, fell apart under U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika’s questioning Wednesday in Wilmington, Delaware.

Even if the parties are able to come to a revised agreement without the promise of broad immunity from future charges — an aspect of the deal initially hidden and brought to light through the judge’s questions — Hunter Biden would be getting a better deal than others who committed similar offenses, legal experts said after it collapsed.

“Arguably, there could have been additional tax charges,” Julianne Murray, lawyer for the Heritage Foundation and Delaware GOP chairwoman, told the DCNF.

Murray noted failure to pay charges like Biden’s are often accompanied by a felony tax evasion charge.

Trending:
US General Killed Near Aberdeen Proving Ground - First Responders Rush Field

In other cases, she said, similar failure to pay charges have been considered a felony rather than a misdemeanor.

“That’s still considered a sweetheart deal compared to what somebody else would be expecting,” Murray said.

Attorney Sol Wisenberg opined on X, formerly called Twitter, that the agreement would be a sweetheart deal even if the parties are able to “hammer out an honest deal” without the broad immunity provision.

Will Hunter Biden get off scot-free?

“Under the Plea Agreement there is a probation recommendation from the government on the tax counts, even though Hunter’s misdemeanor Guidelines range calls for at least 24-30 months and even though he was going to be charged with felony tax evasion until Biden’s DOJ nixed it,” he tweeted.

“The probation recommendation is NOT binding on the Court, but any sentence she imposes on a misdemeanor tax count will be capped at one year per each count. So, the judge could have accepted the Plea Agreement and still sentenced Hunter to 2 years, despite the government’s probation recommendation,” Wisenberg said.

Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty to the two tax charges Wednesday, and the judge requested additional briefing on the plea deal’s structure.

If the parties agree to a deal without the immunity portion, the president’s son could be left open to charges under the Foreign Agents Registration Act related to his overseas business dealings in Ukraine and China.

Related:
US General Killed Near Aberdeen Proving Ground - First Responders Rush Field

DOJ prosecutor Leo Wise affirmed during the Wednesday hearing that there is an “ongoing” investigation into Hunter Biden and that the government could bring a charge under FARA.

A Senate report revealed Chinese Communist Party-linked CEFC China Energy paid around $5 million to businesses linked to Hunter Biden in 2017, transactions Republicans have alleged were for the purpose of influence peddling.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation.

For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Katelynn Richardson
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit. Photo credit: @DailyCaller on Twitter




US General Killed Near Aberdeen Proving Ground - First Responders Rush Field
Hunter Biden Could Still Get Saved by DOJ, Even Without Immunity
Democrats Reportedly Eyeing a Biden Alternative for 2024 as Age and Approval Rating Concerns Grow
Hunter Biden Prosecutor Forced to Make Confession in Court, Judge Orders Him to 'Sit Down'
Supreme Court Rejects Environmentalists' Pleas, Green-Lights Pipeline Construction
See more...

Conversation