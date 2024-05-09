Peacock has confirmed that a spinoff of the iconic series “The Office” is in the works.

More than a decade after the final episode of the comedy series aired on NBC, a new crew will be cast to continue where Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, B.J. Novak and company left off.







Filming and production of the untitled spinoff are set to begin in July, according to Variety.

It said the official logline described the show this way: “The documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch is in search of a new subject when they discover a dying historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it with volunteer reporters.”

This new project will operate under the helm of Greg Daniels, who adapted the original for NBC, and Michael Koman, co-creator of “Nathan for You.”

The series will star Irish actor Domhnall Gleeson from the 2013 romantic comedy “About Time” and Sabrina Impacciatore from the HBO series “The White Lotus,” according to Variety.

It’s unknown whether they will step into leadership positions akin to Carell’s Michael Scott or mirror the romantic storyline of Krasinski’s Jim and Fischer’s Pam.

While the spinoff will take place in the Midwest, the original was set in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

“The Office” aired from 2005 to its final episode in 2013.

News of the spinoff garnered excitement on social media.

Oh wow. Office spin-off! Love anything with Domhnall Gleeson too. https://t.co/DIiIeIgUeV — Jeff 🌎 (@pophistory) May 8, 2024

Me: Did we really need a spinoff of The Office? Also me: It’s set in a ‘dying historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it??’ — BRB subscribing to a thousand Peacockshttps://t.co/JaJ4USVZPU — Josh Awtry (@jawtry) May 8, 2024

However, the news was also met with some skepticism, much of it from journalists.

The Office spinoff taking place at a “dying newspaper” is a little too close to home to be funny — Sarah N Rogers (@sarahnrogers) May 8, 2024

I’ve long thought that a Parks & Rec type show about local journalism would be a great way to help humanize reporters & show people the funny and at times heartwarming quirks of a small newspaper.

There are lots of ways to tell that story w/out the “use volunteer reporters” plot — Leigh Giangreco (@LeighGiangreco) May 9, 2024

The spinoff also boasts involvement from the original U.K. version of “The Office,” on which the American series was based.

Creators Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant are executive producers, according to Variety.

