Hunter Biden's Longtime Business Partner Made 36 Trips to WH, VP Residence - More Than Previously Known

House Republicans are eyeing one of Hunter Biden’s former business partners — with special interest in his status as a frequent guest at the White House during the Obama administration.

A review of federal records by Fox News indicates that Eric Schwerin visited the White House and the vice presidential residence at the Naval Observatory a whopping 36 times while now-President Joe Biden was vice president under Barack Obama.

Schwerin partnered with the younger Biden in Rosemont Seneca Partners, an investment firm with links to some of Hunter Biden’s overseas business dealings. He had a two-decade friendship and business relationship with Hunter Biden, the New York Post reported in April 2022.

Other Rosemont Seneca executives who were welcomed to White House grounds during the period, according to The Daily Signal, include Joan Mayer and Devon Archer — who testified in Congress last week about the Bidens’ influence-peddling operation.

House Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer is interested in more than 80 White House visits made by Hunter Biden business associates, according to The Daily Signal.

“This is more evidence showing the Biden family enterprise centered around Joe Biden’s political career,” Comer said in a statement, the website reported.

“Americans deserve answers about the Biden family’s business schemes and we will keep pressing for transparency and accountability.”

President Joe Biden has claimed no knowledge of his son’s questionable business dealings, which included lucrative payments from the Ukrainian energy company Burisma, which was founded by a man with suspected ties to Russian intelligence.

Rosemont Seneca’s corporate history involves lucrative dealings with Chinese financial companies, according to the New York Post.

One legal expert of the National Legal and Policy Center, a conservative think tank, is pointing to Rosemont Seneca’s access to the White House as a development worthy of congressional investigation.

“The White House was an annex of Rosemont Seneca,” Paul Kamenar, senior counsel at the center, told The Daily Signal.

“Everyone who visited the White House should be subpoenaed by the Oversight and Accountability Committee.”

According to Fox, one Schwerin visit to the White House took place in Dec. 2015 — days after Vice President Biden secured the termination of Viktor Shokin, Ukraine’s one-time top prosecutor, by using $1 billion of American foreign aid as a cudgel.

Biden openly bragged about forcing Shokin’s firing during a panel event at the Council on Foreign Relations in 2018.

At the time of his firing, Shokin was investigating Burisma — the company paying Hunter Biden millions for his service on its corporate board.

Hunter Biden is battling two federal criminal charges after a judge refused to accept his sweetheart plea deal last month.

Rosemont Seneca is now defunct.

