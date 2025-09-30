Share
ICE Arrests Illegal Alien Accused of 'Vulgar' Threat Against Florida Congresswoman

 By Jack Davis  September 30, 2025
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is making sure that a criminal illegal immigrant who threatened a Democratic member of Congress leaves the country when he exits prison.

Rigoberto Albizar-Martinez, 58, was arrested by ICE over the weekend the Department of Homeland Security said, according to Fox News.

ICE said that Cuban national was arrested s part of its campaign to rid America of the “worst of the worst” criminal illegal aliens.

“There is no place for political violence in America,” DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.

“Rigoberto Albizar-Martinez threatened to bomb a Congresswoman’s office,” McLaughlin said. “Thanks to the brave men and women of ICE, this illegal alien and national security threat will be out of our country.”

“Ramped-up immigration enforcement targeting the worst of the worst is removing more and more criminal illegal aliens off our streets every day and is sending a clear message to anyone else in this country illegally: Self-deport, or we will arrest and deport you,” she continued.

“Nothing will deter us to remove the worst of the worst from America communities,” she emphasized.

According to WFLA, on May 1 2024, Albizar-Martinez, then living in Tampa, threatened to bomb the office of Democratic Rep. Kathy Castor of Florida.

Autorities labeled his voicemail as “vulgar, racist, [and] obscenity-laden.”

He left a message saying, “I’m going to plant a bomb in your office. It’s a threat.”

“It’s a threat, so take it however you want you son of a f***ing b****,” he said.

He also attacked Democrats in general, pro-Palestinians, and Black Lives Matter in the rant.

This May, he was sentenced to a year in prison, according to the Department of Justice.

As noted by the Barone Defense Firm, the average federal inmate serves 85 percent of his sentence. Some inmates can be released earlier, depending upon their conduct in prison.

Based on that formula, Albizar-Martinez would be released on or before March 2026, at which time ICE would have a hold on him to deport him.

Two million illegal immigrants have left the country since President Donald Trump took office, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

The figure includes about 1.6 million illegal immigrants who voluntarily self-deported and more than 400,000 who were deported, according to a DHS news release. DHS is on track to total 600,000 deportations for the year.

