Larry Elder: Here's the Truth About the Black Family, Black Crime and Democrats

Rapper/actor Ice Cube is on the brink of understanding the left-wing con.

He appears on the verge of understanding the fake product that the Democrats and the media have been peddling: that America remains guilty of “systemic racism.”

In a video Cube posted on social media, he wondered what black Americans are getting in return for their virtually unquestioned loyalty to the Democratic Party.

In explaining why he recently met with Democrats and Republicans, Cube tweeted: “Every side is the Darkside for us here in America. They’re all the same until something changes for us. They all lie and they all cheat but we can’t afford not to negotiate with whoever is in power or our condition in this country will never change. Our justice is bipartisan.”

I sent him a series of tweets to assist him in his journey of political discovery:

Dear Ice Cube,

Urge black Americans to follow your lead and that of your parents! You were raised by two parents and were voluntarily bused to a better school rather than attending the nearby inferior public school. Like your parents, you raised your own kids in an intact nuclear family.

Democrats’ policies hurt black people. Welfare causes fatherlessness. Unskilled illegal immigrants compete with unskilled black people for jobs. Democrats oppose school choice. For votes, Democrats play the race card to keep black people angry. It’s a scam!

The number one problem in the black community is that 70 percent of black kids are born without the father married to their mom.

Barack Obama said kids growing up without a father are five times more likely to live in poverty, nine times more likely to drop out of school and 20 times more likely to end up in prison. Blame government welfare.

“There’s no more important ingredient for success, nothing that would be more important for us reducing violence than strong, stable families — which means we should do more to promote marriage and encourage fatherhood.” — Barack Obama, Feb. 15, 2013.

“I know for a fact that had I had a father, I’d have some discipline … more confidence. Your mother cannot calm you down the way a man can … can’t reassure you the way a man can … You need a man to teach you how to be a man.” — Tupac Shakur.

“Don’t blame the system [for black incarceration]. It starts at the home. It starts at home. … It starts with how you raise your children. If a young man doesn’t have a father figure, he’ll go find a father figure.” — Denzel Washington, 2017.

Of the 1,000 people killed by cops each year, less than 4 percent are unarmed black people killed by white cops. Half of all homicide victims are black, almost all killed by black people. It isn’t poverty or “systemic racism.” During the Great Depression, black unemployment was 50 percent, with a lower murder rate.

Speaking of “systemic racism,” Democrats want to increase the minimum wage to $15. Economist Milton Friedman called the minimum wage law “the most anti-Negro” law on the statute books.

“There is nothing more painful to me at this stage in my life than to walk down the street and hear footsteps and start thinking about a robbery. Then [I] look around and see someone white and feel relieved.” — the Rev. Jesse Jackson, 1993.

Of the approximately 1,000 people killed by police each year, most resisted with a weapon or resisted violently. Half are white. More unarmed white people are killed by cops each year than unarmed black people.

“White police officers were less likely than Black or Hispanic officers to shoot unarmed Black suspects. … ‘An Empirical Analysis’ … by [a Black] Harvard economics professor … [found] zero evidence of racial bias in police shootings. … Note also that police officers face an 18.5 times greater chance of being killed by a Black male than an unarmed Black male has of being killed by a police officer.” — Heather Mac Donald, Manhattan Institute, July 12, 2016.

In 2018, the FBI reported 748 interracial homicides between black people and white people. Homicides committed by black people (13 percent of the population) against whites people: 514. Homicides committed by non-Hispanic whites (60 percent of population) against black people: 234.

In 2018, there were over 600,000 interracial violent victimizations (excluding homicide) between black people and white people, with 90 percent committed by black people against white people, and 10 percent by white people against black people.

In 2018, black people, at 13 percent of the population, committed 24 percent of “hate crimes.” Whites, at 60 percent of the population, committed 54 percent of hate crimes.

A 1997 Time/CNN poll asked black teens if racism was a big, small or no problem in their own lives, and 89 percent said small or no problem. More black teens than white teens called “failure to take advantage of available opportunities” a bigger problem than racism.

Ice Cube is starting to get it. Hopefully all this information helps him. Racism has never been a less important factor in success. For votes, Democratic politicians say otherwise to keep black Americans angry.

Mr. Cube, bring others to the light.

