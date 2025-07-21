ICE Nails Alleged Corpse Abuser Who Decapitated Victim After Blue-State Judge Instantly Released Him from Jail

An illegal alien who allegedly decapitated a woman’s corpse and hid it in a storage container was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement this weekend after a left-wing judge freed him from police custody after his initial arrest in April.

On Saturday, ICE officers in Chicago arrested Luis Mendoza-Gonzalez, who had been charged in April with “concealing the body of a missing woman in a storage container on his yard for two months [and] abusing her corpse,” the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement.

The 52-year-old illegal alien from Mexico was also charged with obstruction of justice.

In April, local police discovered the decapitated body of 37-year-old Megan Bos in a bleach storage container in Mendoza’s yard.

She had been reported missing on March 9.

Mendoza-Gonzalez told authorities that Bos had overdosed at his house, according to Fox 32 in Chicago.

Instead of calling 911, he broke her cell phone and hid her body in his basement for two days before moving it to a container in his yard, the outlet reported.

In April, Mendoza-Gonzalez was charged with concealing Megan Bos’ body and abusing her corpse.

However, Lake County Judge Randie Bruno released him from custody shortly after his initial court appearance in April, allowing him to roam the streets despite the horrific charges against him, DHS said.

ICE officers tracked down and arrested Mendoza-Gonzalez this weekend.

He’s currently being held at Lake County Jail in Waukegan, Illinois.

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin blasted the leftist activist judge who set the illegal migrant free after his April court appearance, despite the obvious danger he poses to public safety.

“Everyday, ICE is arresting sickos like criminal illegal alien, Luis Mendoza-Gonzalez, and stopping them from terrorizing Americans,” McLaughlin said.

“This depraved alien was charged with concealing the body of a missing woman in a storage container for months and abusing her corpse.”

“It is absolutely repulsive that a judge freed this monster and allowed him to walk free on Illinois’s streets after allegedly committing such a heinous crime,” she underscored.

Scott Gartner, the mayor of Antioch, Illinois, also slammed the judge for releasing the criminal illegal alien.

“I was shocked to find out literally the next day that the person that they had arrested for this had been released from prison under the SAFE-T Act less than, detained less, I think, than 48 hours,” Gartner told Fox 32.

Republican State Rep. Tom Weber also expressed shock and disgust that Mendoza was freed from custody despite his gruesome conduct.

“[Mendoza hid the] body in a garbage can for 51 days, after leaving it in the basement for two days, after not calling 911, [and] breaking a phone,” Weber told Fox 32.

“Is this a non-detainable offense?” he asked incredulously.

As a reminder, Luis Mendoza-Gonzalez is a foreign invader who has no right to be in the United States.

Instead of living lawfully as an illegal immigrant, he committed a felony by beheading a missing woman’s corpse and hiding it in his backyard.

He should be deported not only for committing a heinous felony, but also for breaking federal immigration laws.

The widespread presence of armies of illegal aliens who show open disdain for U.S. sovereignty and its laws endangers public safety and undermines national security.

Activist judges and politicians who prioritize the needs of illegal migrants over the well-being of law-abiding Americans should be relieved of their posts.

