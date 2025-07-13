Share
President Donald Trump walks with First Lady Melania Trump as they exit Marine One and walk to board Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, on July 11, 2025.
President Donald Trump walks with First Lady Melania Trump as they exit Marine One and walk to board Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, on July 11, 2025. (Brendan Smialowski - AFP / Getty Images)

Iconic, Decommissioned Marine One Helicopter Officially Has a New Purpose

 By Ole Braatelien  July 13, 2025 at 5:00am
The decommissioned Marine One helicopter will now serve as a training aircraft for the U.S. Secret Service.

On Wednesday, the Secret Service shared video of Marine One — Bureau number 159358 (BUNO 358) — as it arrived at the Rowley Training Center in Maryland on the back of a trailer.

The helicopter, a Sikorsky VH-3D, was decommissioned in 2023 after decades of presidential service that began in 1976, during the Ford administration, according to Naval Aviation News.

“For over the past 50 years, this aircraft has flown every president and vice president around the world,” Secret Service Deputy Special Agent in Charge Troy Sarria said. “It’s a genuine piece of presidential and Secret Service history.”

“For those agents going to the president’s or vice president’s detail, this provides a hands-on, realistic training environment. We are able to give the basic special agent classes more and better protective training,” Sarria continued.

The helicopter is no longer in flying condition, but the seating configuration is the same as that of the president’s current VH-92 helicopter, which is the latest model, according to a Secret Service news release on Monday.

The decommissioned Marine One was reportedly a gift from the Presidential Helicopters Program Office.

“To get a newly decommissioned Marine One helicopter, it goes beyond any of our imagination,” Sarria said.

Prior to Marine One’s arrival at RTC on June 24, the Secret Service had used a 1963 model U.S. Navy helicopter.

“The old helicopter’s doors were corroded and often stuck. Without frequent use, the interior and several body panels had become home to a number of stinging insects and animals from the nearby woods,” the news release read.

The helicopter has since been transported to Arizona, where it will be shredded for recycling.

Along with the training helicopter, the Secret Service also uses a mock Air Force One called “Air Force One Half.” The mock aircraft features just the front section of the airplane which allows trainees to practice airport operations.

Ole Braatelien
Contributing Journalist
Ole Braatelien, a writer for The Western Journal since 2022, earned his bachelor's from Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.




