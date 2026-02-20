Illegal Alien Accused of Trying to Randomly Drown Woman at Florida Beach Was Shielded from Deportation by Biden Admin.

An illegal immigrant who is accused of attempted murder in a Florida incident was in the country because the Biden administration allowed him to stay.

Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek said a man identified as Said Alexander Hernandez-Gonzalez, 26, a Venezuelan, was charged with attempted first-degree premeditated murder in connection with the Feb. 12 incident, according to WPEC-TV.

The suspect, a resident of Port St. Lucie, Florida, is in the country illegally after his work visa expired.

Hernandez Gonzalez illegally entered the country in 2023 and was paroled by being granted temporary protected status, the Department of Homeland Security said in a news release.

“Said Alexander Hernandez Gonzalez — a product of the Biden administration’s open-border policies — brutally attacked a woman on the beach and attempted to drown and kill her,” Assistant Homeland Security Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said.

This is our why. A criminal alien from Venezuela tried to MURDER an American woman on a beach in Port St. Lucie, FL. He violently jumped her as she was walking alone and attempted to DROWN her — later confessing that he had no remorse in doing so. Sickening. Said Alexander… pic.twitter.com/4d5I6XZZ0R — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) February 17, 2026



“She bravely fought back and survived this wicked attack. ICE has lodged an immigration detainer with the Martin County Sheriff’s office, and because of Florida’s cooperation with ICE, this sicko will never walk American streets again. Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, criminal illegal aliens are not welcome in the U.S.,” she said.

Budensiek said the woman was attacked on Stuart Beach and repeatedly held underwater, according to WPEC-TV.

“This is an extremely alarming case,” Budensiek said. “Random acts of violence like this are some of the most difficult crimes to solve — and that’s exactly what this was.”

Budensiek said the victim had gone to the beach alone “to clear her head” and was walking along the shore while on the phone with her sister when the attack took place.

“About five minutes after passing him, she was brutally attacked,” Budensiek said. “She was grabbed around the throat, dragged into the ocean, and held down as she struggled to break free.”

The victim’s phone was tossed in the water to prevent her from seeking help.

The victim was held underwater and eventually passed out.

“The next thing she recalled was waking up half in and half out of the water,” Budensiek said.

The victim eventually crawled out of the sea and made her way to the beach entrance, where she encountered Martin County deputies.

Although deputies had nothing to go on that night, three days later, they got a break when a woman called Port St. Lucie Police, saying her boyfriend was suicidal and that he had killed someone at the beach where the attack took place.

“That phone call is the reason we were able to solve this case,” Budensiek said.

Hernandez-Gonzalez later admitted that he believed the victim was recording him and “went into a rage.”

An illegal migrant man from Venezuela has been charged with attempted murder in Martin County, Fla. after allegedly trying to drown a woman in a random ambush attack on the beach. Said Alexander Hernandez-Gonzalez allegedly held her head under the water. https://t.co/5FFcb9VEOT pic.twitter.com/Q8YuwIAYri — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) February 20, 2026

“He admitted he smacked the phone out of her hand, pulled her into the ocean, and tried to drown her,” Budensiek said. “He said he held her down until she went limp and believed she was deceased.”

Budensiek said the suspect did not show any remorse when told the victim survived.

“When asked if he felt any remorse, his response was, ‘No. I don’t feel nothing,’” Budensiek said.

Budensiek called the attack a disturbing act of random violence

“There was no relationship. There was no prior connection,” he said. “She did many of the right things — she was on the phone, her husband knew where she was — but you never know who you’re dealing with.”

