Illegal Alien Who Killed 24-Year-Old Woman Gets 'Ridiculous' Light Sentence, Triggering Backlash

A 15-year-old illegal immigrant who killed a Colorado woman will not have to face jail time for the crime.

Prosecutors in Arapahoe County sought and received a sentence of probation and community service for the teen who killed Kaitlyn Weaver, 24, in Aurora last July, according to CBS News.

The illegal immigrant, who was not named by the justice system due to his age, was going upwards of 90 mph in a 45 mph residential zone when the Jeep he was driving struck Weaver’s vehicle. He was charged with vehicular manslaughter.

The sentence was summed up on social media platform X by Libs of TikTok this way: “An innocent American is dead while her killer walks free. INSANE.”

SAY HER NAME: Kaitlyn Weaver She was kiIIed in CO by a 15-year-old illegal alien after he plowed into her with a car at over 90mph. Arapahoe District Attorney Amy Padden (D) has decided to give PROBATION and COMMUNITY SERVICE to the illegal without any jail time. An innocent… pic.twitter.com/BWiCPoLlZ7 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 14, 2025

“She didn’t even see him coming,” John Weaver, Kaitlyn’s father, told CBS. “That’s how fast he was going. She was effectively killed instantly.”

Weaver said the local district attorney made promises of seeking incarceration for the illegal driver.

“The DA’s office said this would be a ‘no plea deal’ case, so they were not going to offer anything; any concession,” he said.

Instead, new Arapahoe County District Attorney Amy Padden sought only two years’ probation in exchange for a guilty plea.

“Why the change? If he had taken a firearm and recklessly just shot it and killed someone, this would be a different case. They would be pushing it completely differently,” Weaver said. “There’s no deterrence.”

Kaitlyn would still be alive if Democrat politicians didn’t have such contempt for the American people. Now, the illegal immigrant who ended her life so carelessly will be back on the streets — free to do it again. If this doesn’t make you furious with the Democrat Party and… — Mr PitBull (@MrPitbull07) May 14, 2025

Weaver said no one pays, as he lost a child, faced nearly $1 million in medical bills, and found out that the mother of the teen skirted responsibility by saying her unlicensed driver son took her Jeep without permission.

“Immigration and the criminal justice system and all these things landed together one day in Aurora and now I sit here today without a daughter,” he said

Weaver said the teen has filed for asylum.

“This is ridiculous,” Paul A. Szypula posted on X.

SAY HER NAME: KAITLYN WEAVER. Kaitlyn (24) had her life taken from her in Colorado by an illegal (15) from Columbia who was driving more than twice the limit, 90 in a 45. Arapahoe County offered the illegal 2 years probation and 100 hours community service. This is ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/fAQmV5uwSy — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 14, 2025

Arapahoe County Assistant District Attorney Ryan Brackley defended his office by saying “the negotiated sentence acknowledges the seriousness of this preventable tragedy.”

The teen must attend school, perform 100 hours of community service, and not break any more laws. However, a violation would trigger nothing more than a court appearance.

