The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
News Videos
Print

‘SO ILLEGAL’: Trump Refuses to Back Down… Eviscerates Dems in Wake of Memo Release

By Joe Setyon
February 26, 2018 at 7:14am

Print

President Donald Trump responded to the release of a document produced by Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee that seeks to push back on claims made by Republican members of the committee in their own memo.

The Republican memo says that during the 2016 election cycle, the FBI relied heavily on an unverified dossier — paid for the Democratic National Committee and the Hillary Clinton presidential campaign — to obtain a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrant in order to spy on Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.

According to Republicans on the committee, the FBI did not sufficiently disclose to the FISA court that the dossier originated as a piece of opposition research. Democrats, on the other hand, claim that the FBI did not hide the political nature of the memo.

Not long after the Saturday release of the Democrat memo, Trump took to Twitter to blast the document as a “political and legal bust” that only confirms the FBI acted in an “illegal” manner.

The Western Journal Daily Email

Facebook

Thanks For Subscribing!

“The Democrat memo response on government surveillance abuses is a total political and legal BUST. Just confirms all of the terrible things that were done,” Trump tweeted. “SO ILLEGAL!”

In a follow-up post, the president highlighted one important truth that the Democrat memo confirms.

Though the FBI may indeed have informed the FISA court about the political origins of the dossier, the bureau failed to disclose the fact that it was paid for by the DNC and the Clinton campaign.

“Dem Memo: FBI did not disclose who the clients were – the Clinton Campaign and the DNC,” Trump wrote. “Wow!”

RELATED: Trump Sends Defiant Message to Congress on Bump Stocks: ‘I Don’t Care…I’m Writing It Out Myself’

The president was far from the only one to issue such a spirited response following the release of the memo. In a statement, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the “politically driven document” does nothing to address the concerns raised by Republicans on the committee about how the FBI obtained a warrant to spy on the Trump campaign.

Do you believe the Democrat memo effectively counters Republican concerns over improper surveillance of the Trump campaign?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

“This politically driven document fails to answer serious concerns raised by the Majority’s memorandum about the use of partisan opposition research from one candidate, loaded with uncorroborated allegations, as a basis to ask a court to approve surveillance of a former associate of another candidate, at the height of a presidential campaign,” Sanders said, according to The Daily Caller.

“As the Majority’s memorandum stated, the FISA judge was never informed that Hillary Clinton and the DNC funded the dossier that was a basis for the Department of Justice’s FISA application,” the statement continued.

Sanders went on to note that the Democrat memo does not not even address that, according to the Republican document, former FBI Deputy director Andrew McCabe once told Congress that without the dossier, there would have been no warrant.

“The Minority’s memo fails to even address the fact that the Deputy FBI Director told the Committee that had it not been for the dossier, no surveillance order would have been sought,” Sanders said.

“As the president has long stated, neither he nor his campaign ever colluded with a foreign power during the 2016 election, and nothing in today’s memo counters that fact.”

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: 2016 Election, Democrats, Donald Trump, Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA)

By: Joe Setyon on February 26, 2018 at 7:14am

Let us know what you think!

Popular Right Now

Erin Coates

Ted Lieu

Democrat Rep. Openly Admits He’ll Lie About Gun Facts Whenever He Wants

Joe Setyon

wayne lapierre

NRA Tears Apart Boycott Talks… Slams Corporate Sponsors Cutting Ties in Brutal Statement

Grace Carr

Parents Go After LGBT Community After Transgender Wins 2nd Straight Girls Wrestling Title

Jonathan Pincus

arming air marshals

Ex-Air Marshal Comes Forward on FL Shooting With Statement Democrats Hate

Erin Coates

active shooter training, Parkland FL

Armed Teacher Blasts Cowardly Deputies Who Refused to Stop Shooting

Jonathan Pincus

james mattis, donald trump

Mattis Challenges Trump, Undermines Most Controversial Military Order in Years

Joe Setyon

Joyce Carol Oates

Woman Posts ‘Dumbest Gun Tweet’ Ever, Leaves Cops, Security Speechless

Erin Coates

brendan_fraser

Ever Wonder What Happened to Brendan Fraser? It’s a Lot Darker Than We Thought

Recently Posted