Illinois Man Arrested After Allegedly Shooting His Ex to 'Prove His Love' to New Girlfriend

A 23-year-old who allegedly shot his ex-girlfriend to “prove his love” to another will remain in custody while awaiting trial, according to state officials in Peoria, Illinois, on Monday.

Jaquon Timothy was arrested Sept. 18 and charged with aggravated battery with a firearm; he had reportedly shot his former lover in the feet, according to a news release from the office of the Peoria County State’s Attorney.

It “was allegedly carried out as a way to prove his love to his new girlfriend,” the release said.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. on July 19, when police responded to a shooting alert in South Peoria.

When they arrived, they found a woman with bullet wounds in each foot, according to WMBD-TV in Illinois.

She was reportedly taken to the hospital with non-mortal injuries.

Police later spoke with Timothy’s current girlfriend.

“Timothy had told her before the shooting that he would shoot his ex-girlfriend. She further noted that after the shooting, Timothy told her he had carried it out,” the news release read.

Police executed a search warrant on Timothy’s phone and found the text message in which he claimed ownership of the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing, but if convicted, Timothy faces up to 30 years in prison.

While nobody died in this incident, another recent love triangle shooting in Philadelphia was fatal for the one being shot, according to WTXF-TV in Pennsylvania.

It was around 1:00 a.m. on May 30 when police responded to a call about a shooting.

After rolling up, police found three spent casings and observed that the sidewalk was bloody.

They also learned that a 26-year-old male with three bullet wounds had arrived at a nearby hospital for emergency surgery.

He died around 2:30 a.m.

The Philadelphia Police Department called the incident a “love triangle” shooting.

“It appears that the 24-year-old who committed this shooting is the new boyfriend and he shot the former boyfriend who is 26 years of age,” Chief Inspector Scott Small said, according to WCAU-TV in Philadelphia.

