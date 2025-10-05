Share
Indonesian Christian Minority Under Threat from New Blasphemy Laws

 By Michael Austin  October 5, 2025 at 8:00am
As Indonesia is poised to expand its blasphemy laws, members of the Asian nation’s sizable Christian minority are warning that they could be used as a cudgel by portions of the Islamic majority.

Indonesia has enforced blasphemy laws since 1965, and although the Indonesian constitution protects six religions, including Protestantism and Roman Catholicism, the expanded regulations may alter the legal landscape.

The new laws will take effect next year, expanding the blasphemy code from one to six articles, according to a Thursday report from International Christian Concern.

They would also recognize “any living law,” meaning that “intolerant or exploitative local officials could quite easily abuse” blasphemy laws, according to the watchdog ministry.

Beyond citizens of Indonesia, the laws would also apply to foreigners.

Some local provinces dominated by Islam have been known to weaponize the blasphemy laws.

“There are several notorious provinces where church closings and attacks happen more frequently,” an Indonesian Christian identified as “Andreas” told International Christian Concern.

The group changed his name in their report to conceal his identity.

“Andreas” attributed the legal hostility to “the fear of Christianity.”

The worship of the Triune God has been growing rapidly in Indonesia, especially in the second half of the twentieth century, according to a report from The Christian Post.

Roughly 11 percent of the Indonesian population is Christian, but 85 percent remains Islamic.

There are at least a few examples of prominent blasphemy prosecutions in recent Indonesian legal precedent.

Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, a Protestant Christian, served as the governor of Jakarta, the nation’s capital city. In 2017, he was sentenced to two years in prison after a perceived insult to the Quran.

In 2019, a Buddhist woman complained about the volume of mosque prayer calls and was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Her sentence was upheld by the Indonesian Supreme Court.

The ministry Open Doors said in a report last year about Indonesia that “radical Islamic groups exert a strong influence on local politics” in areas like West Java and Aceh.

“Once a church is seen to be proselytizing, it becomes a target,” Open Doors said.

“Islam is strong in the western and central parts,” the report continued. “Christian men, especially church leaders and Christian converts from Islam, remain vulnerable to attacks from both Islamic militants and mostly local government officials.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

