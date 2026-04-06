Infamous Hollywood Personality Undergoes Radical Transformation After Meeting God During Near-Death Experience

Redemption lies within everyone’s grasp, for God can awaken even the coldest and most hardened hearts to His love.

In the Hollywood of the last two decades, few hearts remained colder and more hardened against God than that of celebrity gossip blogger Perez Hilton, who developed a reputation for tearing people down without remorse.

Now, following a recent hospital stay and near-death experience, during which, he said, “God presented himself to me,” Hilton has recorded a series of YouTube videos professing repentance, expressing gratitude to God for saving him, and sharing the Bible with viewers.

Indeed, God’s revelation of Himself to Hilton has effected one of the most miraculous transformations in memory.

“This is the most important video that I’ve ever shared,” Hilton said in a video posted to YouTube on March 23. “My stupidity landed me in the hospital for 21 days. And it was the worst and best thing that’s ever happened to me.”

The celebrity blogger then promised to begin and end on a positive note before describing his horrific health scare.

“One of the most special things about this experience,” he said moments later, “is that God presented Himself to me. It was not a feeling. God presented Himself to me.”

One could sense the earnestness in Hilton’s voice as he recounted the experience.

“And I grew up Catholic,” he added. “I was baptized, had my Communion, confirmed, went to Jesuit school for seven years, but I was never a believer until now. God presented himself to me and then did something, something that I could only call miraculous. And I was very lucid. It was real.”

As he spoke those words, Hilton’s voice cracked. Then, he began to cry.

“And this has been life-changing,” he continued. “I’m so grateful, I’m excited to start taking the kids to church every week, and to just know that God is real.”

Tears flowed freely down both cheeks as he spoke of now knowing God.

After his remarkable, introductory testimony, Hilton spent more than 20 minutes recalling his entire harrowing-yet-blessed hospital experience, which began with him failing to take flu medication with food, as directed, which caused him to develop an ulcer, then a perforation, and eventually sepsis.

Still, he preferred to dwell on the positive.

“It wasn’t all bad,” he said nearly 17 minutes into the video.

Indeed, Hilton had what he characterized as healing conversations with his mom. He wept while describing his sister as “my angel.”

Above all, though, the divine encounter changed him.

“Every day I will be grateful to God,” he said.

To understand the jaw-dropping transformation in Hilton, one need only watch the following video of his career lowlights. Note, for instance, Hilton’s mockery of Christianity and belief in general within the video’s first 30 seconds.

Likewise, around the 1:10 mark, note the viciousness with which he went after 2009 Miss California, Carrie Prejean (now Carrie Prejean Boller), for daring to give a Biblical answer to his question about legalizing same-sex marriage.

Nonetheless, as He once did for the Apostle Paul, God touched Hilton’s heart.

“I know you don’t want me to talk about God anymore, but God has forgiven me,” he told his audience in a video posted Thursday to YouTube.

“I’ve been reading the Bible,” an emotional-sounding Hilton said between deep breaths, “and so much of what is said here, I had already been thinking of. It’s just overwhelming in the best, most beautiful way.”

Moments later, Hilton recalled that he began “sobbing” when he read in the Bible that God wanted him to have a fruitful life.

For the next few minutes, the celebrity blogger marveled at how much love he has received since his transformation. He also said that he knows that God loves him and has forgiven him.

But God’s forgiveness follows repentance, which Hilton did not withhold.

“I made a lot of mistakes in my past,” he admitted.

Moments later, he got choked up when he confessed his “deep shame and regret.”

Indeed, the entire video invoked Christian themes.

“My heart is filled with gratitude, and love, and repentance,” Hilton said near the video’s end.

Then, on Monday morning, Hilton posted another tearful and prayerful video.

“If I do cry,” he said in the latest video, “that is because God saved me more than once recently in so many ways.”

Incredibly, the celebrity blogger had to return to the hospital for a blood clot in his leg.

“And God got me through it again,” he declared joyfully.

Interestingly, on pro-life activist Lila Rose’s podcast in November, Hilton apologized to Prejean Boller for those 2009 comments, which he characterized as “intentionally cruel.”

Perez Hilton apologizes to Carrie Prejean Boller for his self-described “cruel” reaction to her defense of traditional marriage at Miss USA 2009 — a moment many believe cost her the crown. “It was cruel. It was intentionally cruel… I’m sorry.” pic.twitter.com/f34g4cdWPQ — lilaroseshow (@lilaroseshow) November 11, 2025

Did Hilton’s apology pave the way for God’s grace during his recent trauma?

Either way, one can scarcely imagine a more complete transformation than what Hilton appears to have experienced.

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