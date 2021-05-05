Video
Live Action founder Lila Rose's new book, "Fighting for Life: Becoming a Force for Change in a Wounded World," was released on May 4.
Courtesy of Lila Rose
Live Action founder Lila Rose's new book, "Fighting for Life: Becoming a Force for Change in a Wounded World," was released on Monday.

'WJ Live': Lila Rose Opens Up About Controversial Undercover Tactics, Debut Book Calls Others to Pro-Life Cause

Kayla KunkelMay 5, 2021 at 1:52pm
Live Action founder Lila Rose’s new book, “Fighting for Life: Becoming a Force for Change in a Wounded World,” was released on Monday.

Conversation