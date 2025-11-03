Share
News
The Washington National Cathedral of the Episcopal Church is pictured in Washington, D.C., on June 6, 2024.
The Washington National Cathedral of the Episcopal Church is pictured in Washington, D.C., on June 6, 2024. (Daniel Slim - AFP / Getty Images)

Infamously Woke Church Leaves Membership Total Out of Yearly Report

 By Michael Austin  November 3, 2025 at 6:26am
Share

The infamously progressive Episcopal Church released baptism and parish numbers in its annual report for 2024, but omitted membership as the denomination struggles with decline.

Even though past annual reports included membership totals, the 2024 report did not, according to The Christian Post.

“The committee experimented with new ways to ask about and count total churchwide membership, and the data collected revealed confusion in how churches understood and reported this topline number,” the Episcopal Church Office of Public Affairs said in a statement.

“The presiding officers are collaborating to devise a process that provides clearer data on total membership in future years.”

The statistics that were included for the Episcopal Church continued to tell a story of decline.

There were only 19,624 baptisms of children and adults last year, a significant decline from over 28,000 baptisms in 2014, according to the report.

Because 2024 was the first year in which online worship was counted toward attendance, there was a slight uptick in that metric, with 413,000 attending services in 2024, an increase from 411,000 in 2023.

But there were 600,000 attendees just one decade earlier.

The Episcopal Church has a reputation for theological and political progressivism, a factor many say contributed to its decline.

Episcopal Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde drew national attention earlier this year for lecturing President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance as they entered office.

“The vast majority of immigrants are not criminals. They pay taxes and are good neighbors,” she chided.

“May I ask you to have mercy, Mr. President, on those in our communities whose children fear that their parents will be taken away.”

Related:
'Put on the Full Armor of God': Congressman Sounds Alarm over Christian Persecution in Nigeria

The Episcopal Church is also one of the mainline denominations with affirms homosexuality and transgenderism.

“In 2026, we will celebrate the 50th anniversary of our church affirming that LGBTQ+ people have a full and equal claim to the love, acceptance, and pastoral care of the church,” the church said on its website.

“The journey to make that promise a reality continues today, as we remember the struggles, celebrate the joy, and give thanks for love and for lives that refuse to be erased.”

The denomination offers an entire page of liturgies related to LGBT celebrations.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations; guiding the editorial direction of The Western Journal; and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations; guiding the editorial direction of The Western Journal; and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Entertainment News, Christian-Conservatism




Infamously Woke Church Leaves Membership Total Out of Yearly Report
'Put on the Full Armor of God': Congressman Sounds Alarm over Christian Persecution in Nigeria
Grade School Affiliated with Ohio Education Department Offers Quran Memorization Classes
Two Ancient Iraqi Churches Reopen After Brutal ISIS Attacks
Newsom Invokes Bible to Chide Republicans over Food Stamps, Trump White House Hits Back
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation