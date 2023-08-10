Inflation Rises After Months of Decline, New Bureau of Labor Statistics Report Shows

Inflation rose in July after steadily declining from a high of 9.1 percent in June 2022, according to the latest Bureau of Labor Statistics release on Thursday.

The Consumer Price Index, a broad measure of the prices of everyday goods like energy and food, increased 3.2 percent on an annual basis in July, compared with 3.0 percent in June, according to the BLS.

Core CPI, which excludes the volatile categories of energy and food, remained high, rising 4.7 percent year-over-year in July, compared with 4.8 percent in June.

“Inflation has become much more ingrained in the economy than the White House, Congress, or the Fed want to admit,” E.J. Antoni, a research fellow at the Heritage Foundation’s Grover M. Hermann Center for the Federal Budget, told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“Combined with slowing economic growth, we have the perfect recipe for stagflation,” Antoni said.

The Federal Reserve, in an attempt to slow inflation, raised interest rates for the 11th time since March 2022 in July, bringing the Fed’s federal funds target rate within a range of 5.25 percent and 5.50 percent. The rate is the highest since 2001.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell remarked after the July Federal Open Market Committee meeting that he did not believe that the inflation rate would return to the normal level of 2 percent until 2025.

He noted that interest rates will be lowered before the inflation rate reaches that level.

Has the economy become worse under Biden? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (4 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“I think Powell is right when he says inflation will not return to 2 percent until 2025,” Antoni told the DCNF. “The Fed under his chairmanship simply doesn’t happen the stomach to fight inflation.

“Given today’s interest rates and current economic conditions, the Fed’s balance sheet is about $5.3 trillion too big. Powell lacks the will to sell off that much in assets.”

Aug is off to a great start – financial conditions loosen even further…

Is it going to take another banking crisis to get us to where we need to be? pic.twitter.com/BsbtjplwtB — EJ Antoni (@RealEJAntoni) August 9, 2023

The U.S. added 187,000 jobs for the month of July, 13,000 fewer than economists expected, and the unemployment rate fell to 3.5 percent.

The number of jobs for the months of June and May was revised down by a cumulative 49,000 jobs.

The U.S. economy grew at a rate of 2.4 percent in the second quarter of 2023, surprising economists who anticipated a more modest expansion of 2 percent.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.