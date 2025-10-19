Instagram Rolls Out PG-13 Algorithm Blocking Teens from Seeing Sex, Drugs After Facing Years of Criticism and Lawsuits

Teen Instagram users will have tighter restrictions under a new “PG-13” rating system, according to the social media company Meta Platforms on Tuesday.

In addition to prohibiting or hiding adult content, which Meta said it already does, it will now be taking it a step further, according to its news release.

“This includes hiding or not recommending posts with strong language, certain risky stunts, and additional content that could encourage potentially harmful behaviors, such as posts showing marijuana paraphernalia,” the release read.

In theory, teens would see content no more graphic than what they’d watch in a PG-13 movie.

Parents will also have increased control over what their kids can see on Instagram, according to the release.



The announcement follows a number of lawsuits filed against the tech giant, alleging that Meta targeted minors.

“Meta has harnessed powerful and unprecedented technologies to entice, engage and ultimately ensnare youth and teens,” one 2023 complaint read, which was filed by 33 states, according to the U.K.’s The Guardian.

“Its motive is profit,” the lawsuit said.

In a later 2023 lawsuit, filed by an Apple executive, the complainant alleged that Meta “solicited” his 12-year-old child on Facebook, according to CNN.

In the same filing, New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez accused Meta of creating a “breeding ground” of child sexual predators on its social media platforms.

While Meta’s recent announcement is a seemingly good start at addressing these complaints, some groups remain skeptical, according to the Associated Press.

“We’ve heard promises from Meta before, and each time we’ve watched millions be poured into PR campaigns while the actual safety features fall short in testing and implementation,” said Ailen Arreaza, executive director of ParentsTogether, an advocacy group for parents.

“Our children have paid the price for that gap between promise and protection,” Arreaza said. “While any acknowledgment of the need for age-appropriate content filtering is a step in the right direction, we need to see more than announcements — we need transparent, independent testing and real accountability.”

Others pointed out that the rating system is gimmicky at its core.

“We welcome efforts to protect kids from content that may not be appropriate for them, but assertions that Instagram’s new tool will be ‘guided by PG-13 movie ratings’ or have any connection to the film industry’s rating system are inaccurate,” said Charles Rivkin, chairman and CEO of the Motion Picture Association, which facilitates the movie ratings system.

Meta said its changes should be fully implemented in the U.S. by the end of the year.

