Groundbreaking Cancer Study That Big Pharma Doesn't Want You To Know About

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Treating cancer is big business, and one that makes the big pharmaceutical companies massive amounts of cash. In 2024 alone, cancer treatments generated at least $200 billion in worldwide sales for the pharmaceutical industry. This is more than generated by the booming obesity drug rush.

Unfortunately, according to a Bloomberg analysis, fewer than half of treatments they reviewed — some of which have painful side effects — have been shown to extend patients’ lives.

Given the massive profit motive, it shouldn’t be surprising that Big Pharma has shown zero interest in low-cost cancer treatments. Indeed, off-label use of anti-parasitic drugs like Ivermectin and Mebendazole has demonstrated highly promising anti-cancer activity in preclinical models. But despite compelling preclinical data and documented safe use in cancer patients, robust clinical evidence evaluating the Ivermectin–Mebendazole combination in oncology remains limited.

This is exactly why Dr. Peter McCullough and a number of his colleagues at The Wellness Company have recently authored a first-of-its-kind study of the application of Ivermectin+Mebendazole in the treatment of cancer.

The results of this study are nothing short of groundbreaking.

84% Clinical Benefit

84.4% reported clinical benefit (no evidence of disease, tumor shrinkage, or stable disease)

48.4% reported the strongest positive outcomes — tumor shrinkage or no current evidence of disease

86.9% completed their initial prescription, with most side effects reported as mild

These two Nobel Prize-recognized and FDA-approved compounds work through a dual-action mechanism: Ivermectin disrupts tumor growth pathways and triggers cancer cell death (apoptosis), while Mebendazole starves abnormal cells by blocking their ability to absorb glucose. Together, in one compounded capsule, they deliver a protocol that patients could actually follow — and did.

According to Dr. McCullough, “This study reveals an exciting new potential that should expand the consideration of Ivermectin and Mebendazole for inclusion in the treatment of multiple cancer types. We urgently need a full-fledged scientific investigation into this class of medications and their impact on cancer treatment.”

What Does this Potential Breakthrough mean for You?

Here is a tough reality — Cancer doesn’t care how healthy you are. It doesn’t announce itself. And by the time most people find out, they’re handed a treatment plan that’s brutal on the body, devastating on the wallet, and uncertain in its results. Standard chemotherapy drugs can cost tens of thousands of dollars per cycle — and too often, the outcomes don’t match the price tag.

And here’s what makes it worse: You feel powerless. You’re told there’s only one path — the conventional path — and questioning it makes you a “difficult person.”

Meanwhile, you watch the side effects pile up, the bills multiply, and the uncertainty eat away at your peace of mind. You’re left wondering: Is this really the best we can do?

We need effective options that work with the body — not against it — that are accessible, affordable, and backed by real clinical data.

Every day without a proactive plan is another day you’re leaving your health to chance. Cancer rates are rising, and conventional treatments alone aren’t delivering the results patients deserve. But now, there’s real-world clinical evidence pointing to a powerful complementary option — compounded by a licensed 50-state U.S. pharmacy and prescribed by licensed American doctors.

Have a clinically studied, doctor-prescribed tool in your corner — one that’s affordable, easy to follow, and backed by the kind of real-world results that give you and your family genuine hope and control over your health.

How You Can Get Ivermectin + Mebendazole

The Wellness Company is the only company in the world to prescribe compounded Ivermectin + Mebendazole in a high-dose 90-day supply:

Ivermectin — Backed by science and honored with a Nobel Prize, Ivermectin delivers precise treatment against parasitic infections, ensuring effective care and well-being for your family with trusted precision.

Mebendazole — Trusted by health care professionals, Mebendazole targets and eliminates intestinal parasites with precision, ensuring your family’s health and well-being with proven efficacy and safety.

Head over to The Wellness Company today to order a 90-day supply of the ultimate parasite cleanse — Ivermectin + Mebendazole. Simply fill out the 2-minute intake questionnaire after checkout to complete your prescription request.

What people are saying about The Wellness Company’s Ivermectin + Mebendazole:

I am grateful to have a medicine as potentially beneficial as Ivermectin and Mebendazole, but the most important thing for me is the faith I have in Dr. McCullough and The Wellness Company for making a safe product, in our country. I am grateful for them protecting us through the use of proven products and the peace in knowing that I’m taking something that is precisely what it states on the labels. – Jennifer W. My daughter was diagnosed with uterine cancer and lung nodules that turned out to be cancerous. She started taking Ivermectin/Mebendazole 2 weeks ago. She had a PET scan last month and her lungs were littered with dime and pea sized nodules from the top to the bottom of her lungs. She had a biopsy on the 14th of April and the Physcian had to SEARCH for a nodule big enough to get a sample from, and the ONE that he found was at the bottom of her left lung that he said was only a few centimeters wide …. Thank All of you Doctors on this site for giving us HOPE and HEALING!!! – Helen

Note: The information provided here is intended for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice or used as a substitute for professional health care guidance. It is your responsibility to comply with all applicable laws, regulations, and guidelines regarding the purchase, possession, and use of prescription medications.

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