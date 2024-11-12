Share
(L) Moderators and CNN anchors Jake Tapper (L) and Dana Bash speak ahead of the fifth Republican presidential primary debate between Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, on January 10, 2024. (R) Debate moderators Rachel Maddow and Chuck Todd (R) prepare for the start of the MSNBC Democratic Candidates Debate between Democratic presidential candidates former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders at the University of New Hampshire on February 4, 2016 in Durham, New Hampshire. (Jim Watson - AFP / Getty Images ; Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

Insult to Injury: MSNBC and CNN Suffer Staggering Ratings Plunge Following Trump Victory

 By Joe Saunders  November 12, 2024 at 7:25am
Left-wing networks had plenty of bad news for their viewers as former President Donald Trump stormed to victory in the Nov. 5 election.

Now, they’re getting plenty of bad news about their viewers, too: They’re disappearing in droves.

Nielsen ratings data showed MSNBC, home of chattering leftists like Rachel Maddow and Joy Reid recorded a dismal drop of 23 percent on Thursday, compared to the same day in 2023, according to Mediaite, a liberal website that focuses on industry news.

At CNN, the news was even worse, with ratings plummeting by 43 percent on Thursday, according to Mediaite.

The primetime news data for both networks was also appalling, with MSNBC primetime ratings down 54 percent and CNN down 30 percent compared to the same day a year ago, Mediaite reported.

Helping to lead the way down was MSNBC host Alex Wagner, whose “Alex Wagner Tonight” had its lowest ratings since it debuted in August 2022.

The conservative-baiting Chris Hayes had his show’s worst showing since May of 2016 — before the first Trump presidency even began.

Was Trump’s win the final nail in the coffin for the mainstream media?

To add insult to injury, Fox News’ Thursday ratings skyrocketed by 60 percent over Nov. 7, 2023, according to Mediaite.

The last day of the work week was much the same, Mediaite reported.

“On Friday, seven MSNBC programs recorded their lowest Friday ratings for the year as the network also saw its lowest-rated Friday prime time programming of the year — outside of holiday weekends,” the article noted.

The MSNBC meltdown comes only days after it scored a victory over its progressive competition at CNN, according to Mediaite.

On Election Day, MSNBC’s 6 million viewers dwarfed CNN’s 5.1 million, giving some indication of where liberal viewers were turning for their news.

However, neither came close to challenging Fox News’ dominance. The network showed 10.3 million viewers on Tuesday, according to Mediaite.

Overall, the ratings news of the week could have big implications for the future and a new Trump era opens in Washington and the world.

“MSNBC’s inability to keep its audience tuned in throughout the week signals a potential mood shift on the left as hope for a Kamala Harris victory has quickly soured into defeat and anxiety while awaiting Donald Trump’s return to power in January,” Mediaite noted.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American




