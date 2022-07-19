Internet Trolls Where Biden Fell Off Bike, Changes Google Maps to Include 'Historical Landmark'

One month after President Joe Biden infamously fell while sitting on a stationary bike, internet users named the site where the incident occurred.

According to the Daily Caller, the crosswalk in Delaware where Biden fell was labeled on Google Maps as a historical landmark called “Brandon Falls.” Multiple users shared screenshots of the location on Twitter.

We did it Joe! Brandon Falls is officially a historical landmark 😂 #bidenin https://t.co/GUCYdis3MA pic.twitter.com/z8gUvvhFCq — Old Row (@OldRowViral) July 18, 2022

Search “Brandon falls” on google maps

😂 pic.twitter.com/vNUYd3KQEn — Boo (@TheBirdAndBoo) July 18, 2022

Google Maps Shows New Historical Landmark: Brandon Falls “Is this a good place for falling off your bike while shaking hands with your sycophants?” “There’s no where better!” People are ruthless. I LOVE it 😂 How long until Google removes it? I’m surprised it’s still up. pic.twitter.com/nmQoo6qP7E — JARZA (@Tarzan_Tabletti) July 18, 2022

Google eventually removed the landmark from its maps, but not before users left over 130 reviews and gave the site an average rating of 4.9 stars, Breitbart reported.

Was Google right to remove this landmark? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The name “Brandon Falls” alluded to the “Let’s Go Brandon” chant that has been sweeping the nation since last year, when a NASCAR reporter suggested crowds chanting “F*** Joe Biden” were actually saying “Let’s Go Brandon” to celebrate a victory by driver Brandon Brown.

WARNING: The following video contains language some viewers may find disturbing.







For those who may have forgotten, Biden tumbled off his bike on June 18 in what became a viral video. He had come to a complete stop before the fall.

President Biden falling off his bike this morning. pic.twitter.com/3z2OXwIBhx — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 18, 2022

Democrats immediately attempted to rectify the horrible situation for them, assuring the American people it is not uncommon for people to abruptly fall off their bike while stationary.

“For those who have never ridden a bike before, #Biden’s foot got stuck in his retention or pedal cage,” one user wrote on Twitter. “It happens to nearly every cyclist at SOME point over decades of riding while using any form of foot retention, including road and racing.”

For those who have never ridden a bike before, #Biden‘s foot got stuck in his retention or pedal cage. It happens to nearly every cyclist at SOME point over decades of riding while using any form of foot retention, including road and racing. Go get some exercise, folks 🚴🏻🤸🏼‍♂️🏄🏻 — sedef (@nsedef) June 18, 2022



Yes, who among us hasn’t fallen off a bike while stopped with one foot planted firmly on the ground?

Americans are smarter than to fall for these weak excuses, and they quickly began to troll Biden on the internet for his fall. In addition to the landmark designation, users started partaking in a trend called #Bidening in which they take pictures or videos of themselves falling down, often while riding a bike.

This #Bidening trend is getting out of hand…😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/L5nevwwBju — il Donaldo Trumpo (@PapiTrumpo) July 17, 2022

While the fall did bring some laughs after Biden ensured he was not seriously injured, the implications are far less funny. Biden’s mental and physical health are clearly declining, and that is concerning for both him and the country he is supposed to be leading.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.