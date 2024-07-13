IOC Partnering with Middle East Power to Introduce New Olympics Event
Are you someone who has found themselves losing interest in the Olympics?
Would a rousing battle of “Tetris” change your mind?
On Friday, the International Olympic Committee made the blockbuster announcement that it was partnering with Saudi Arabia and the country’s National Olympic Committee to create the first ever Olympic Esports Games.
As part of the partnership, Saudi Arabia will host those inaugural games in 2025.
The initial announcement that the Esports Olympics had been proposed came just June 24, so this has been a swiftly-moving affair for the IOC.
“The duration of the partnership between the IOC and the Saudi NOC will be 12 years, with Olympic Esports Games held regularly,” the Friday announcement reads.
“We are very fortunate to be able to work with the Saudi NOC on the Olympic Esports Games, because it has great – if not unique – expertise in the field of esports with all its stakeholders,” IOC President Thomas Bach said in an accompanying statement.
Bach added: “The Olympic Esports Games will greatly benefit from this experience.”
Interestingly, Bach then seemed to refer to Saudi Arabia’s less-than-stellar human rights records by mentioning that the Olympics’ “standards” would be met.
“By partnering with the Saudi NOC we have also ensured that the Olympic values are respected, in particular, with regard to the game titles on the programme, the promotion of gender equality and engagement with the young audience, which is embracing esports,” Bach said.
Social media platform X was less than enthused with the announcement:
The International Olympic Committee has announced that Saudi Arabia will host the inaugural Olympic Esports Games in 2025. https://t.co/ZcfKixvfN0 pic.twitter.com/owIjKnFnEW
— IGN (@IGN) July 12, 2024
As of Saturday afternoon, one of the most liked comments under that IGN post reads: “It’s always the worst countries in the world. What’s next? North Korea?”
Once the decision is formalized by the IOC Session, they will decide upon the actual host city within Saudi Arabia, as well as a venue.
The IOC announcement also notes that “the specific timing of the event, the titles to be included, the qualification process for the players and further details” are all also to be determined.
The IOC also notes that the introduction of these esports games will trigger some massive internal changes.
“At the same time, the IOC will have to create a new dedicated structure within its organisation, clearly separated from the organisational and financial model for the Olympic Games,” the announcement notes. “In order to address the specific nature of the Olympic Esports Games, the IOC will also have to take a different approach with regard to the financing and organisation of these Games.”
