Are you someone who has found themselves losing interest in the Olympics?

Would a rousing battle of “Tetris” change your mind?

On Friday, the International Olympic Committee made the blockbuster announcement that it was partnering with Saudi Arabia and the country’s National Olympic Committee to create the first ever Olympic Esports Games.

As part of the partnership, Saudi Arabia will host those inaugural games in 2025.

The initial announcement that the Esports Olympics had been proposed came just June 24, so this has been a swiftly-moving affair for the IOC.

“The duration of the partnership between the IOC and the Saudi NOC will be 12 years, with Olympic Esports Games held regularly,” the Friday announcement reads.

“We are very fortunate to be able to work with the Saudi NOC on the Olympic Esports Games, because it has great – if not unique – expertise in the field of esports with all its stakeholders,” IOC President Thomas Bach said in an accompanying statement.

Bach added: “The Olympic Esports Games will greatly benefit from this experience.”

Interestingly, Bach then seemed to refer to Saudi Arabia’s less-than-stellar human rights records by mentioning that the Olympics’ “standards” would be met.

Do you have any interest in an “esports” Olympics? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“By partnering with the Saudi NOC we have also ensured that the Olympic values are respected, in particular, with regard to the game titles on the programme, the promotion of gender equality and engagement with the young audience, which is embracing esports,” Bach said.

Social media platform X was less than enthused with the announcement:

The International Olympic Committee has announced that Saudi Arabia will host the inaugural Olympic Esports Games in 2025. https://t.co/ZcfKixvfN0 pic.twitter.com/owIjKnFnEW — IGN (@IGN) July 12, 2024

As of Saturday afternoon, one of the most liked comments under that IGN post reads: “It’s always the worst countries in the world. What’s next? North Korea?”

Once the decision is formalized by the IOC Session, they will decide upon the actual host city within Saudi Arabia, as well as a venue.

The IOC announcement also notes that “the specific timing of the event, the titles to be included, the qualification process for the players and further details” are all also to be determined.

The IOC also notes that the introduction of these esports games will trigger some massive internal changes.

“At the same time, the IOC will have to create a new dedicated structure within its organisation, clearly separated from the organisational and financial model for the Olympic Games,” the announcement notes. “In order to address the specific nature of the Olympic Esports Games, the IOC will also have to take a different approach with regard to the financing and organisation of these Games.”

An Important Message from Our Staff: In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie. But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member? A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country. Thank you for your support! P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.