Iowa Governor Chokes Up Relaying Call with Tibbetts’ Mother

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds became emotional Friday discussing her telephone conversation with the mother of slain college student Mollie Tibbetts, and she urged residents not to politicize the case.

Asked during an impromptu news conference whether she expected the Tibbetts family to become public advocates, Reynolds’ voice broke in recollecting her conversation Tuesday with Laura Calderwood.

The body of her 20-year-old daughter was found that day.

“I talked to her as a mother and just really said there weren’t even words to express my sadness for her,” Reynolds said.

“So that’s all we talked about. I talked to her as a mom. And as somebody that was trying to relate to her that the state was grieving for her and their loss and the individual needs to be held accountable.”

Police in Iowa filed a murder charge Tuesday in Tibbetts’ death.

Authorities identified the man, who led them to Tibbetts body, as 24-year-old Cristhian Bahena Rivera and said he was in the United States illegally from Mexico.

Reynolds also told reporters politics ought not be injected into the matter.

However, she noted in her initial statement about Tibbetts’ death that “too many Iowans have been lost at the hands of criminals who broke our immigration laws.”

Asked if the Tibbetts case represented one in a trend of similar crimes by people in Iowa illegally, Reynolds said, “One life is too many.”

In 2016, 21-year-old Sarah Root of Council Bluffs died after an automobile accident in Omaha involving Eswin Mejia, a 19-year-old immigrant from Honduras who was in the country illegally.

Reynolds, a Republican who became governor last year when then-Gov. Terry Branstad became U.S. ambassador to China, is seeking election to the office in November.

Released on Tuesday, Gov. Reynolds’ full statement was as follows:

“Today, our state woke up to heart-wrenching news. As a mother, I can’t imagine the sorrow felt by the Tibbetts family. We are all suffering over the death of Mollie, knowing that it could have been our own daughter, sister or friend.

“I spoke with Mollie’s family and passed on the heartfelt condolences of a grieving state. I shared with them my hope that they can find comfort knowing that God does not leave us to suffer alone. Even in our darkest moments, He will comfort and heal our broken hearts.

“I want to recognize and thank our local, state and federal law enforcement community for their coordinated and tireless efforts to find Mollie.

“Over the past month, thousands of Iowans searched and prayed for Mollie’s safe return. Now, we are called to come together once again to lift up a grieving family. The search for Mollie is over, but the demand for justice has just begun.

“As Iowans, we are heartbroken, and we are angry. We are angry that a broken immigration system allowed a predator like this to live in our community, and we will do all we can bring justice to Mollie’s killer.”

Democratic nominee for governor Fred Hubbell’s campaign also issued a statement Tuesday, making no mention of illegal immigration.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

