China continued it saber rattling with another aerial incursion across the Taiwan Strait late this week, according to the island nation’s defense ministry.

The ministry, which provides daily updates on Chinese activity in the area, said during its Friday update that the latest incident included more than a dozen Chinese planes.

Taiwan said 14 “military aircraft” crossed over to Taiwan’s side of the Taiwan Strait, at one point getting as close as 41 nautical miles — about 47 standard miles — to the the city of Keelung, the location of a major Taiwanese naval base.

The previous day, Taiwan said China had conducted a “joint combat readiness patrol,” crossing a line over the water separating Taiwan from mainland China that had served as a de facto boundary between the two nations for years, according to Reuters.

China has repeatedly said that it does not recognize that boundary, as it claims Taiwan as its territory.

Meanwhile, China announced that it had conducted “combat drills with landing craft,” the outlet reported.

Taiwan said that the drills were the second carried out by China that week.

“On Thursday, the Eastern Theatre Command of China’s People’s Liberation Army, which is responsible for the area around Taiwan, showed pictures on its WeChat social media account of ships carrying out what it called live combat landing drills,” Reuters reported.

Do you think China will invade Taiwan? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“The vanguard of the landing team are always ready to fight,” it said in a post accompanying the images, which showed what Reuters described as “ship-mounted guns opening fire and operating in formation.”

China did not give any details about the time or location of the drills, and did not answer calls from Reuters seeking comment, as China was celebrating its Labor Day holiday.

Tensions have been escalating between China and Taiwan, especially since Taiwan elected Lai Ching-te as its next president in January.

Lai is scheduled to be inaugurated on May 20, and “has long faced Beijing’s wrath for championing Taiwan’s sovereignty,” CNN reported following his election.

“Taiwan National Security Bureau Director-General Tsai Ming-yen said China had begun using unusual new tactics, including staging night time combat patrols and using landing ships and minesweepers in those patrols,” Reuters reported.

Its Coast Guard has also stepped up patrols near Taiwans’ Kinmen Islands, near mainland China’s coast, a move Taiwan has labeled an attempt at intimidation.

Lai’s election has done nothing to reduce tensions in the area, particularly as Chinese President Xi Jinping is considered “China’s most assertive leader in a generation,” according to CNN.

Under Xi, China has increasingly pressured Taiwan militarily, but also through diplomatic and economic means, CNN noted.

“Tensions across the Taiwan Strait are at their highest since 1996,” the outlet noted, “when China fired missiles into waters off Taiwan’s coast to intimidate voters ahead of the island’s first free presidential election – after the nascent democracy emerged from decades of its own authoritarian rule.”

Fox News reported Monday that China had threatened “resolute and forceful steps” after President Joe Biden signed legislation providing billions in military aide to allies in southeast Asia, including Taiwan, and forcing Chinese company ByteDance to sell the popular social media app TikTok for face a ban in the U.S.

“This package gravely infringes upon China’s sovereignty. It includes large military aid to Taiwan, which seriously violates the one-China principle … and sends a seriously wrong signal to ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist forces,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said in a briefing Monday, according to Fox.

“The legislation undermines the principles of market economy and fair competition by wantonly going after other countries’ companies in the name of ‘national security,’ which once again reveals the U.S.’s hegemonic and bullying nature,” he added.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.