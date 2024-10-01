Share
A plume of smoke billows after missiles were fired from Israel's Iron Dome missile-defense system batteries to intercept rockets over the northern city of Acre on Tuesday.
A plume of smoke billows after missiles were fired from Israel's Iron Dome missile-defense system batteries to intercept rockets over the northern city of Acre on Tuesday. (Ahmad Gharabli - AFP / Getty Images)

Iran to Launch Significant Attack on Israel Within a Matter of Hours: US Intelligence

 By Bryan Chai  October 1, 2024 at 9:34am
It took all of a half-day for a rather sizable October surprise to rock the world.

According to multiple reports, U.S. officials are anticipating an imminent attack from the Islamic Republic of Iran on Israel.

Per Axios, Iran has been warning about a counter-offensive for some time now following a string of successful assassinations against key Hezbollah members.

(Most notable among those attacks was a high-tech assault that saw Hezbollah pagers and walkie-talkies turned into remote explosive devices.)

America is issuing a warning right back at Tehran.

“We are actively supporting defensive preparations to defend Israel against this attack,” a White House official told Axios. “A direct military attack from Iran against Israel will carry severe consequences for Iran.”

An Israeli official said that the attacks are imminent and expected to be carried out “in the next few hours.”

To provide a time frame, the U.S. warned Israel about the attack at approximately 5 a.m. ET.

The Axios report noted that this attack should be both familiar and totally unfamiliar at the same time.

The outlet cited one source who expected this attack to be similar in size and scope to an attack that was “largely repelled” by Israel and its allies back in April.

A different source, however, told Axios that “ballistic missiles that could reach Israel within 12 minutes” will be used, unlike the largely drone- and cruise missile-based April attack.

According to CNN, the attack is expected to target “three Israeli air bases and an intelligence base located just north of Tel Aviv.”

CNN’s report does conflict with other reports giving the attack a “few hours”-time frame. That report claims that the attack is expected in the next 12 hours.

“We are on peak alert both on the offensive and the defensive,” Israel Defense Forces representative Daniel Hagari said.

Hagari also echoed the earlier warning from the aforementioned White House official.

He said that any sort of attack on Israel would “have consequences.”

