Iran Probably Wants This One Back - Muslim Clerics Injured After Missile Strikes Israeli Mosque

An Iranian missile damaged two historic Haifa mosques on Friday, leaving several Muslim clerics injured.

“The Iranian regime launched a missile attack on Haifa and struck the Al-Jarina Mosque in the Wadi Nisnas neighborhood. The missile attack injured Muslim clerics who were in the mosque,” Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar posted on X.

“The Iranian regime is targeting Muslim, Christian, and Jewish civilians, as well as civilian sites. These are war crimes. Noted,” he posted.

According to the Jerusalem Post, two historic mosques were damaged.

The Masjid Al-Saghir mosque, built in 1761, and the Al Jarina Grand Mosque, built in 1775 and enlarged in 1901, were hit.

The strike was criticized by Israeli President Isaac Herzog in a post on X.

“The Al-Jarina Mosque in Haifa’s Wadi Nisnas neighborhood was struck by an Iranian missile, injuring Muslim clerics and worshippers at prayer,” he wrote.

“This outrageous attack took place in Haifa — a city that stands as a symbol of coexistence between Jews, Muslims, Christians, Druze, Circassians, and Bahá’ís. They try to kill Israelis of all faiths — Muslims included.

“We will defend all Israelis. All faiths included.”

Israeli officials on Friday indicated the depth of their mistrust of Iran, according to The New York Times.

“How dare you ask the international community to protect you from the consequences of your own genocidal agenda,” said Danny Dannon, Israel’s ambassador to the U.N., claiming Iran was “playing the victim.”

Sa’ar, in Haifa on Friday, said he doubted a diplomatic solution will come during the two weeks President Donald Trump cited as his period to make a decision on military intervention.

“I don’t trust [Iran’s] intentions,” Saar said. “I don’t trust their honesty.”

🚨 BREAKING: Colel Chabad Daycare Center in Be’er Sheva Hit by Iranian Cluster Rocket 🚨 This morning, an Iranian cluster rocket struck our Colel Chabad Daycare Center in Be’er Sheva — The affected facility is the Tchelet Mordechai Campus, York Center, part of the Ohr Chaya and… pic.twitter.com/su8ff5NI6o — Colel Chabad (@ColelChabad) June 20, 2025

Friday’s round of Iranian missile attacks struck a daycare in Beersheba, where earlier this week an Iranian missile hit a hospital, according to the Times of Israel.

“Miraculously, no children or staff were physically harmed, as the strike occurred Friday afternoon outside the center’s regular operating time. However, the destruction of classrooms and play areas has deeply impacted dozens of local families who rely on the center for stability, safety, and childcare,” Colel Chabad Daycare Center said in a statement.

