Share
News
A picture is taken through a broken window at a mosque in Haifa, Israel, that was damaged during an Iranian missile strike on Friday.
A picture is taken through a broken window at a mosque in Haifa, Israel, that was damaged during an Iranian missile strike on Friday. (Amir Levy / Getty Images)

Iran Probably Wants This One Back - Muslim Clerics Injured After Missile Strikes Israeli Mosque

 By Jack Davis  June 20, 2025 at 11:21am
Share

An Iranian missile damaged two historic Haifa mosques on Friday, leaving several Muslim clerics injured.

“The Iranian regime launched a missile attack on Haifa and struck the Al-Jarina Mosque in the Wadi Nisnas neighborhood. The missile attack injured Muslim clerics who were in the mosque,” Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar posted on X.

“The Iranian regime is targeting Muslim, Christian, and Jewish civilians, as well as civilian sites. These are war crimes. Noted,” he posted.

According to the Jerusalem Post, two historic mosques were damaged.

The Masjid Al-Saghir mosque, built in 1761, and the Al Jarina Grand Mosque, built in 1775 and enlarged in 1901, were hit.

The strike was criticized by Israeli President Isaac Herzog in a post on X.

Will the Iranian regime collapse in the coming weeks?

“The Al-Jarina Mosque in Haifa’s Wadi Nisnas neighborhood was struck by an Iranian missile, injuring Muslim clerics and worshippers at prayer,” he wrote.

“This outrageous attack took place in Haifa — a city that stands as a symbol of coexistence between Jews, Muslims, Christians, Druze, Circassians, and Bahá’ís. They try to kill Israelis of all faiths — Muslims included.

“We will defend all Israelis. All faiths included.”

Israeli officials on Friday indicated the depth of their mistrust of Iran, according to The New York Times.

“How dare you ask the international community to protect you from the consequences of your own genocidal agenda,” said Danny Dannon, Israel’s ambassador to the U.N., claiming Iran was “playing the victim.”

Sa’ar, in Haifa on Friday, said he doubted a diplomatic solution will come during the two weeks President Donald Trump cited as his period to make a decision on military intervention.

Related:
Israel Cracks Down on Foreign Media Outlets with New 'Zero Tolerance' Censorship Policy

“I don’t trust [Iran’s] intentions,” Saar said. “I don’t trust their honesty.”

Friday’s round of Iranian missile attacks struck a daycare in Beersheba, where earlier this week an Iranian missile hit a hospital, according to the Times of Israel.

“Miraculously, no children or staff were physically harmed, as the strike occurred Friday afternoon outside the center’s regular operating time. However, the destruction of classrooms and play areas has deeply impacted dozens of local families who rely on the center for stability, safety, and childcare,” Colel Chabad Daycare Center said in a statement.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Iran Probably Wants This One Back - Muslim Clerics Injured After Missile Strikes Israeli Mosque
Israel Cracks Down on Foreign Media Outlets with New 'Zero Tolerance' Censorship Policy
Cocky Fugitive Issues a Challenge to Florida Sheriff's Department and Quickly Regrets It
WNBA Punishes Teammate Who Came to Caitlin Clark's Defense
Ex-Military Officer Accused of Threatening to Kill Trump Released from Jail on Federal Judge's Orders
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation