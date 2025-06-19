As Iran launches missiles at Israel, U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee is working to keep Americans safe.

“Urgent notice! American citizens wanting to leave Israel- US Embassy in Israel @usembassyjlm is working on evacuation flights & cruise ship departures,” Huckabee posted on X on Wednesday

“You must enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) (https://mytravel.state.gov/s/step) You will be alerted w/ updates,” he wrote.

“We’re working to get military, commercial, charter flights & cruise ships for evac. If you’re offered a seat, take it. Family in Israel? Tell them stay close to shelter & don’t ignore sirens!” Huckabee added Thursday in a later post.

American Citizens wanting to evacuate Israel: Sign up at https://t.co/rXymPRTQJJ to be on list. We’re working to get military, commercial, charter flights & cruise ships for evac. If you’re offered a seat, take it. Family in Israel? Tell them stay close to shelter & don’t… — Ambassador Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) June 19, 2025

Two U.S. officials said a government plane has already taken one batch of diplomats and family members who wanted to leave Israel, according to the Times of Israel

Many nations are withdrawing various levels of diplomatic staff and their families from Israel amid Iranian missile barrages.

The State Department has said that “given the ongoing situation and as part of the embassy’s authorized departure status, mission personnel have begun departing Israel through a variety of means,” according to the Associated Press.

Will the situation get worse in the Middle East? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

As noted by Newsweek, the American Embassy in Jerusalem has been closed from Wednesday through Friday of this week.

On Tuesday, a message from Huckabee to President Donald Trump was posted on Trump’s Truth Social account.

“Mr. President, God spared you in Butler, PA to be the most consequential President in a century — maybe ever. The decisions on your shoulders I would not want to be made by anyone else. You have many voices speaking to you Sir, but there is only ONE voice that matters. HIS voice,” the post read.

Donald J. Trump Truth Social 06.17.25 08:49 AM EST From Mike Huckabee, a Pastor, Politician, Ambassador, and Great Person! pic.twitter.com/vFYWbpTWMp — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) June 17, 2025

“I am your appointed servant in this land and am available for you but I do not try to get in your presence often because I trust your instincts. No President in my lifetime has been in a position like yours. Not since Truman in 1945. I don’t reach out to persuade you. Only to encourage you. I believe you will hear from heaven and that voice is far more important than mine or ANYONE else’s.

“You sent me to Israel to be your eyes, ears and voice and to make sure our flag flies above our embassy. My job is to be the last one to leave,” Huckabee wrote.

“I will not abandon this post. Our flag will NOT come down! You did not seek this moment. This moment sought YOU! It is my honor to serve you!”

My dad is amazing! I love you and I’m proud of you! pic.twitter.com/EascCrNvQw — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) June 17, 2025

The post drew a response from the governor of Arkansas.

“My dad is amazing! I love you and I’m proud of you!” Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the ambassador’s daughter, posted on X.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.