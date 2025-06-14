Iranian officials said on Friday that the United States “shall be held fully accountable” for its support of Israel after the nation took out key Iranian nuclear facilities and killed government leaders in a series of air strikes this week.

The United Nations Mission to Iran sent a letter to the United Nations Security Council asserting that Israel “poses a serious threat to international security” through its conduct in the Middle East, according to a report from Fox News.

That claim occurred days after Iranian Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh said his country would strike American bases in the Middle East if Israel mounted attacks against Iran.

That comment came days before a scheduled meeting between American and Iranian officials in Oman to continue discussing a nuclear deal.

“Some officials on the other side threaten conflict if negotiations don’t come to fruition,” Nasirzadeh commented.

“If a conflict is imposed on us,” he continued, “all U.S. bases are within our reach, and we will boldly target them in host countries.”

President Donald Trump made the decision on Thursday to pull personnel out of the American embassy in Iraq.

He also authorized dependents of service members to leave facilities across the Middle East.

“We have a lot of American people in this area,” Trump remarked.

“And I said, we got to tell them to get out because something could happen soon, and I don’t want to be the one that didn’t give any warning and missiles are flying into their buildings.”

The threats from Iran also came after Secretary of State Marco Rubio made clear in a statement that Israel “took unilateral action against Iran” without participation from the United States.

“We are not involved in strikes against Iran and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region,” he commented.

“Israel advised us that they believe this action was necessary for its self-defense. President Trump and the Administration have taken all necessary steps to protect our forces and remain in close contact with our regional partners,” Rubio continued.

“Let me be clear: Iran should not target U.S. interests or personnel.”

The attacks from Israel came after Iran allegedly breached its obligations not to proliferate nuclear weapons.

Residents in Tehran heard explosions northeast of the city during the early hours of Friday.

Trump had told Israel on Thursday that it should not attack Iran while the chance of a nuclear deal stands.

“As long as I think there is an agreement, I don’t want them going in, because I think that would blow it,” Trump said. “Might help it, actually, but it also could blow it.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.