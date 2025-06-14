Share
News

Iran Threatens to Attack US Bases as Trump Admin Officials Flee Middle East

 By Michael Austin  June 14, 2025 at 2:12pm
Share

Iranian officials said on Friday that the United States “shall be held fully accountable” for its support of Israel after the nation took out key Iranian nuclear facilities and killed government leaders in a series of air strikes this week.

The United Nations Mission to Iran sent a letter to the United Nations Security Council asserting that Israel “poses a serious threat to international security” through its conduct in the Middle East, according to a report from Fox News.

That claim occurred days after Iranian Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh said his country would strike American bases in the Middle East if Israel mounted attacks against Iran.

That comment came days before a scheduled meeting between American and Iranian officials in Oman to continue discussing a nuclear deal.

“Some officials on the other side threaten conflict if negotiations don’t come to fruition,” Nasirzadeh commented.

“If a conflict is imposed on us,” he continued, “all U.S. bases are within our reach, and we will boldly target them in host countries.”

President Donald Trump made the decision on Thursday to pull personnel out of the American embassy in Iraq.

He also authorized dependents of service members to leave facilities across the Middle East.

“We have a lot of American people in this area,” Trump remarked.

“And I said, we got to tell them to get out because something could happen soon, and I don’t want to be the one that didn’t give any warning and missiles are flying into their buildings.”

The threats from Iran also came after Secretary of State Marco Rubio made clear in a statement that Israel “took unilateral action against Iran” without participation from the United States.

“We are not involved in strikes against Iran and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region,” he commented.

“Israel advised us that they believe this action was necessary for its self-defense. President Trump and the Administration have taken all necessary steps to protect our forces and remain in close contact with our regional partners,” Rubio continued.

“Let me be clear: Iran should not target U.S. interests or personnel.”

Related:
Lawsuit Alleges 'Secretly Altered' Vote Machines Stole Election From Kamala Harris

The attacks from Israel came after Iran allegedly breached its obligations not to proliferate nuclear weapons.

Residents in Tehran heard explosions northeast of the city during the early hours of Friday.

Trump had told Israel on Thursday that it should not attack Iran while the chance of a nuclear deal stands.

“As long as I think there is an agreement, I don’t want them going in, because I think that would blow it,” Trump said. “Might help it, actually, but it also could blow it.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations; helping guide the editorial direction of The Western Journal; and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations; helping guide the editorial direction of The Western Journal; and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Entertainment News, Christian-Conservatism




Iran Threatens to Attack US Bases as Trump Admin Officials Flee Middle East
Lawsuit Alleges 'Secretly Altered' Vote Machines Stole Election From Kamala Harris
'No Kings' Protests Canceled Across Minnesota After Targeted Assassinations Appear to Be Linked
Police Evidence Links Politically-Motivated Assassination to 'No Kings' Protests
Breaking: Alleged Political Assassin Believed to Be Former Tim Walz Appointee
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation