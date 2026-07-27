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Ukraine President Volodomyr Zelenskyy, left; a street poster of Iranian "supreme leader" Mojtaba Khamenei, right.
The government of Ukraine President Volodomyr Zelenskyy, left, has launched attacks in the Caspian Sea that hit an Iranian vessel. Iran's "supreme leader" Mojtaba Khamenei is pictured in a street post, right. (Teresa Suarez - Pool / AFP via Getty Images; AFP via Getty Images) 

Iran Threatens to Escalate Conflict with Ukraine After Long-Range Missile Strikes

 By Jack Davis  July 27, 2026 at 7:32am
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After playing footsie with Russia in its war with Ukraine, Iran howled Sunday after Ukraine stomped on its toes.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy  said that Ukraine “achieved very strong results with long‑range strikes in the Caspian Sea — including vessels used in military cargo shipments involving Iran,”

Ukraine has long alleged that Iran is supporting Russia in Russia’s 4-year-old effort to conquer Ukraine. The strike on an Iranian ship comes as Ukraine has stepped up attacks in the Caspian Sea to deprive Russian forces of needed military supplies, as noted by Newsweek.

Iran claimed three crew members were wounded and one killed in the attack, according to CNN.

Iranian regional governor Hadi Hagh-Shenas said the ship was sailing “a safe and reliable corridor for commercial exchanges between the two ports,” CNN reported.

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“Any attack on Iran always comes with a cost, and that remains true today; the U.S. and Israel are well aware of this,” Ebrahim Azizi, a top leader in the Iranian parliament, wrote in a post on the social media platform X.

 “Ukraine, too, may soon come to understand that Iran does not let actions go unanswered.”

In an X post, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghch wrote that Zelenskyy “has attacked an Iranian commercial vessel, killing a sailor. A blatant UN Charter violation done at Israel’s behest to drag Europe into its war.”


“What the freeloader in Kyiv did CANNOT GO UNANSWERED,” he wrote on social media.

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Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov offered his condolences to Iran, according to Reuters.

Lavrov said Araghchi  “stressed the need to ​put an end to such ​adventures ⁠by the Kyiv regime.”

According to the U.K. Guardian, Zelenskyy said Russia is turning to another ally in hopes of pushing forward on the ground.

He said Russia is seeking to bolster its army with  30,000 ⁠North Korean ​troops.

North Korea sent 14,000 troops to Russia in 2024.

“Preparations have been under way in Russia’s ‌Voronezh region since June to receive [North Korean troops],” Zelenskyy said, according to the Guardian.

He said North Korea will also send Russia  new ballistic missile launchers

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
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