Iran Threatens to Escalate Conflict with Ukraine After Long-Range Missile Strikes

After playing footsie with Russia in its war with Ukraine, Iran howled Sunday after Ukraine stomped on its toes.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine “achieved very strong results with long‑range strikes in the Caspian Sea — including vessels used in military cargo shipments involving Iran,”

Ukraine continues applying long‑range sanctions in response to Russian strikes. Last night, the warriors of our Defense Forces hit targets across different regions of Russia that are fueling this war. Once again, a plant in Kirov was struck – the one supplying components for the… pic.twitter.com/D0Z6bFRiww — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 25, 2026

Ukraine has long alleged that Iran is supporting Russia in Russia’s 4-year-old effort to conquer Ukraine. The strike on an Iranian ship comes as Ukraine has stepped up attacks in the Caspian Sea to deprive Russian forces of needed military supplies, as noted by Newsweek.

Iran claimed three crew members were wounded and one killed in the attack, according to CNN.

Iranian regional governor Hadi Hagh-Shenas said the ship was sailing “a safe and reliable corridor for commercial exchanges between the two ports,” CNN reported.

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“Any attack on Iran always comes with a cost, and that remains true today; the U.S. and Israel are well aware of this,” Ebrahim Azizi, a top leader in the Iranian parliament, wrote in a post on the social media platform X.

“Ukraine, too, may soon come to understand that Iran does not let actions go unanswered.”

In an X post, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghch wrote that Zelenskyy “has attacked an Iranian commercial vessel, killing a sailor. A blatant UN Charter violation done at Israel’s behest to drag Europe into its war.”

Zelenskyy has attacked an Iranian commercial vessel, killing a sailor. A blatant UN Charter violation done at Israel’s behest to drag Europe into its war. In calls with EU High Rep Kallas and FM Lavrov, made clear that what the freeloader in Kyiv did CANNOT GO UNANSWERED. — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) July 26, 2026



“What the freeloader in Kyiv did CANNOT GO UNANSWERED,” he wrote on social media.

🚨 BREAKING: ​Following Zelensky’s announcement that the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked a Russian military cargo ship bound for Iran, Iranian sources reminded Zelensky that all of Ukraine is within range of Iranian ballistic missiles. pic.twitter.com/XVGvjugLft — GBC (@GBC_Press) July 25, 2026



Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov offered his condolences to Iran, according to Reuters.

Lavrov said Araghchi “stressed the need to ​put an end to such ​adventures ⁠by the Kyiv regime.”

According to the U.K. Guardian, Zelenskyy said Russia is turning to another ally in hopes of pushing forward on the ground.

He said Russia is seeking to bolster its army with 30,000 ⁠North Korean ​troops.

North Korea sent 14,000 troops to Russia in 2024.

“Preparations have been under way in Russia’s ‌Voronezh region since June to receive [North Korean troops],” Zelenskyy said, according to the Guardian.

He said North Korea will also send Russia new ballistic missile launchers

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